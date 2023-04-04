Automotive Night Vision System Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.02 percent reaching USD 9.67 Bn by 2029

Automotive Night Vision System Market is segmented based on Technology, Display Type and Component Type. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Automotive Night Vision System Market size.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Automotive and Transportation market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “Automotive Night Vision System Market. The Automotive Night Vision System Market size was valued at USD 3.9 Bn in 2021. The total Automotive Night Vision System Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.02 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 9.67 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 3.9 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 9.67 Bn CAGR 12.02 per cent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Technology, Display Type, Component Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183116

Automotive Night Vision System Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Automotive Night Vision System Market research report covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis, etc. The report includes drivers, opportunities and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

The report covers the Automotive Night Vision System Market strategies followed by major players with their strategies and investment plans. The primary and secondary research method was used to collect the data from Automotive Night Vision System Market. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Automotive Night Vision System Market. Regional analysis of the Automotive Night Vision System Market is conducted at the country, regional and global level.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Overview

The Automotive Night vision camera is used to be aware and navigate the in dark, also it helps to reduce accidents by providing safety systems. They produce a natural-looking image of the road, which is usually occupied with animate and inanimate objects. This system is used to detect warm objects, such as pedestrians, and animals.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183116

Automotive Night Vision System Market Dynamics

The growing road safety regulations established by different governments are a primary factor driving the growth of the automotive night vision system. Increasing technological advancements in thermal imaging technologies are expected to give a considerable boost to market growth. On the other side, the high cost of night vision equipment to hamper market growth, particularly in emerging countries. Another aspect that might cause a drop is the inefficiency of night vision systems, considering that companies are always working to enhance the technology and launch new reliable products.

Asia Pacific region is expected to fuel the Automotive Night Vision System Market growth

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate to regional Automotive Night Vision System Market during the forecast period. China held the largest market share in 2021, thanks to growing market penetration of luxurious vehicles with safety installation per vehicle are driving the automotive night vision system market. The not reusable income of middle-class consumers is also growing. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on the demand for vehicles. Also, the Chinese government has also cut down the taxes on vehicles, to increase car sales and production.

Automotive Night Vision System Segmentation

Based on Technology, the Automotive Night Vision System Market is segmented into Far Infrared (FIR), and Near Infrared (NIR). Far Infrared (FIR) is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. FIR technology needs to be developed for autonomous vehicle deployment and widespread market adoption since it is the only sensor capable of providing the broad and dependable coverage required to keep AVs safe.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/183116

Based on Display type, HDU segment to dominate the Automotive Night Vision Camera Market over the forecast period

HDU shows direct night vision information on the windshield, providing less direction. HDU gives a safer option for see information on the remote display.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Far Infrared (FIR)

Near Infrared (NIR)

By Display Type:

Navigation System

Instrument Cluster

HUD

By Component Type

Night Vision Camera

Controlling Unit

Display Unit

Sensor

Other Components

Automotive Night Vision System Market Key Players Include:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aisin Seiki

Delphi

Magna

Visteon

BMW

Daimler

Ford

General Motors

Honda

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Renault

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autolive Inc

TRW Automotive

Omron Corporation

L-3 Communications Holding

DENSO Corporation

OmniVision Technologies Inc

Continental AG

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183116

Key questions answered in the Automotive Night Vision System Market are:

What is Automotive Night Vision System?

What was the Automotive Night Vision System Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Automotive Night Vision System Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Automotive Night Vision System Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Automotive Night Vision System Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Automotive Night Vision System Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Automotive Night Vision System Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Automotive Night Vision System Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Automotive Night Vision System Market?

Who are the key players in the Automotive Night Vision System Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Display Type, Display Type Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Automotive Multi-function Steering Wheel Market: The total market is anticipated to reach USD 6.61 Bn by 2029 from USD 3.85 Bn in 2021 at a CAGR of 7 percent during a forecast period. Growing demand for advanced services, lightweight vehicles and increase in production of automobile

Automotive Fog Auxiliary Lamp Market: The total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21 percent during the forecast period. Global Automotive Fog Lights Market is expected to reach USD 5.27 Bn. by 2029. New development in the vehicle lighting such as features like fog light and side light, etc are driving the market.

Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market: The total market is anticipated to reach USD 41.44 Bn. by 2029 from USD 26 Bn. in 2021 at a CAGR of 6 percent during a forecast period. Increase in Road Traffic Collisions Will Drive the Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market.

Automotive Holographic AR Display Market: The total market size was valued at USD 268.06 Mn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 16.5 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 780.77 Mn. The adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive industry fueled the growth of the market during the forecast period.

IoT in Automotive Market – The total market was valued USD 66.76 Bn. in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 373.17 Bn. by 2029, at a CAGR of 24 percent during the forecast period. The growing focus and investments from the worldwide automobile manufacturers is boosting the development in the sector and opening doors for launch of advanced vehicles embedded with latest technology.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656