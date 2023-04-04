Craft Tea Market size to hit USD 458.51 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Craft Tea Market share to increase by the growing awareness of health benefits and less caffeine in craft tea. Craft Tea Market analysis was conducted by segmenting the market into Product Type, End-User and Distribution Channel.

Craft Tea Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 330.21 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 458.51 Mn. CAGR 4.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Product Type, End-User and Distribution Channels Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report mainly focuses on the factors including drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges in the craft tea market. The analysis has been provided region-wise and segment-wise in the report, making it an investor’s guide. The list of global and regional players in the craft tea industry has been included in the report with their revenue and information on market share. It also provides strategic profiling of top craft tea companies in the market, a detailed analysis of their core competencies and their strategies such as new product launches, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions that apply to the craft tea businesses.

To estimate the global and regional craft tea market size, the bottom-up approach was used. The key players in the craft tea industry were identified through secondary research. Secondary research included a review of annual and financial reports of leading craft tea manufacturers, while primary research included interviews with opinion leaders and industry experts such as skilled front-line personnel, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the craft tea market. PORTER, PESTEL analysis was employed to understand the potential impact of micro-economic and macro-economic factors on the craft tea market.

Craft Tea Market Overview

Craft Tea is made up of different leaves with adding extra roasting steps using a rare cultivar or aging the leaves. Hand-blended unique leaf tea blends are also called Craft Tea. Craft Tea is considered to be natural and environment -friendly made up from renewable sources. The Craft Tea market is growing due to the rising awareness of health benefits associated with it.

Craft Tea Market Dynamics

Consumers’ awareness about health issues, an increase in the cases of chronic illnesses and changing lifestyles of people are factors contributing to the Craft Tea Market growth. Research and development activities related to health benefits associated with the consumption of Craft Tea are expected to boost the Craft Tea Market growth during the forecast period. Craft tea is rich in nutrients, and helps to produce hormones to relax and relieve stress. Craft tea contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that help to enhance the immune system and the fifth against cold is influencing the Craft Tea Market growth.

Shortage of raw materials, import & export restrictions by the government and disruption of supply chains as most of the manufacturing facilities are closed are expected to hamper the Craft Tea Market growth. The higher production cost of craft tea is expected to be a restraining factor for the Craft Tea market growth over the forecast period.

Craft Tea Market Regional Insights

During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to dominate the global craft tea market. This growth of the North American Craft Tea Market is due to the increasing number of tea manufacturers and demand for craft tea in the region.

The craft tea market Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth of the Asia-Pacific Craft Tea Market is due to the rising awareness of the risks of carbonated beverages.

Craft Tea Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Blooming craft Tea

Active Craft Tea

Floating Floss Craft Tea





Based on Product Type, the active craft tea segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The blooming craft tea segment held a significant craft tea market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

By End-User

Commercial

Individual

Based on End-User, the individual segment held the largest share of the craft tea market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Based on Distributional Channel, the offline segment held the largest craft tea market share in 2021 due to the availability of variety of tea in the retail and departmental stores.

Craft Tea Market Key Competitors include:

LUPICIA CO., LTD

COFCO, Teasenz

California tea house

Panella Foods and Beverages Private Limited

Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd

FMS Consumer Products Pvt Ltd

Bharat Group

Stash Tea

NORD-T

AHCOF INTERNATIONAL

Blue Lake Group

Lupicia

Fu Ming Fang

Chayuanchuanshi Tea

China Tea

Fuan Gongfu Tea

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channels and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Craft Tea Market are:

What is Craft Tea?

What was the Craft Tea Market size in 2021?

What are the global trends in the Craft Tea Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Craft Tea Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Craft Tea?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Craft Tea Market?

Who held the largest market share in Craft Tea Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Craft Tea?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Craft Tea Market?

What are the major challenges that the Craft Tea Market could face in the future?

About Maximize Market Research:

