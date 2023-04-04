Breaking News: Intetics Launches Future TechTalk — First-Ever AI-Driven Podcast

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future TechTalk is a first-ever AI-driven podcast where you can get the IT industry news & tech trends and embrace game-changing impact on your business.

The podcast is a mix of Intetics’ 28+ years of multi-industry expertise packed and delivered to you entirely with the power of generative AI.

With your “technology made simple” AI host Into Tesler, you can stay ahead with rapid changes in the digital ecosystem.

Whether it’s the hottest technology trend, a new approach to enterprise software systems development, or an emerging IT solution that could impact your industry, Into has got you covered.

Future TechTalk will feature diverse topics, including AI/ML, Cloud, Data Science, geospatial tech, Blockchain, Web3, etc. Practical and time-tested engineering tips, IT solutions implementation roadmaps, and strategies for digital transformation — all made simple and straight to the point. You will also explore tech’s ethical and societal implications to grab a well-rounded understanding of the rapidly progressing tech-savvy environment.

Welcome to the first episode of Future TechTalk, titled “Exploring the Possibilities of Conversational AI: What Do We Want?” live on all digital platforms:

Spotify | SoundCloud | Amazon Music | Deezer | Podcast Index | BuzzSprout

Want to be the first to know about all the latest news around AI and other cutting-edge technologies?

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing.

Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise.

At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 28+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com.

