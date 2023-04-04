Tri Pointe Homes Earns 100 Best Companies to Work For® Recognition From Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®

The designation marks the first time Tri Pointe Homes has been named to the prestigious list

“We consider ourselves to be in the life-changing business, and that really goes both ways: for our customers and equally for our team members who make it all happen, putting our values and mission into action and delivering an outstanding experience, internally and externally,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “Our designation as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® comes as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our IPO. We have always been a people-first company and in the years since going public, we have continuously increased our focus on creating an exceptional work environment for our team members. Our culture is our foundation and the key to cultivating a highly engaged team, attracting top talent and achieving our strategic business plan goals.”

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, Great Place to Work® analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place to Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

From the start, Tri Pointe Homes’ founders knew the importance of establishing guiding principles or “brand pillars” to clearly differentiate the business from other homebuilders and be the best for its people. The company’s “Passionate Culture” pillar begins and ends with people: creating a rewarding, empowered environment that inspires team members to embrace the company mission as a calling rather than exclusively as a profession.

“Tri Pointe’s passionate culture is a true differentiator and central contributor to our company’s success,” said Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “Our people love what they do and deeply believe that their work has a direct and life-changing impact on our homeowners and that it enriches the communities we serve. Just as importantly, they support each other and help to foster an atmosphere that enhances the work experience for all and contributes to each team member’s well-being. We are very intentional about creating a highly collaborative environment, in which our people are empowered to do their best work and, as a close-knit team, achieve exceptional business results.”

At the center of Tri Pointe’s emphasis on passionate culture is H.E.A.R.T. The company’s core values of Humility (seek to constantly learn and grow), Empowerment (trust one another to make good decisions), Authenticity (embrace each other as individuals with diverse backgrounds and points of view), Results (embrace challenges and celebrate wins), and Team (respect and collaboration are key) drive the culture and desired behaviors of all team members companywide, from coast to coast.

Mr. Mitchell continued, “Tri Pointe’s Chief Human Resources Officer Heather Breidenthal, our culture ambassador, has been instrumental in building a strong culture of collaboration and team member engagement that has led to our designation as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. She and her team help our company and our culture to continually evolve through programs and initiatives that are designed to provide the tools and opportunities that our people need to grow both professionally and personally. This is key to attracting and retaining the kind of teams that are essential to the success of any company.”

In addition to being recognized as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, the company’s 2022 achievements and accolades from Great Place to Work® include being named as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™, Best Workplaces in Construction™, and Best Workplaces for Women™, as well as a 2022 Great Place to Work-Certified™ company (large). Tri Pointe Homes has been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company since 2021.

To view Tri Pointe Homes’ company profile and Best Companies to Work For® results, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7010924.

About Tri Pointe Homes ®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ . Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

From Fortune. ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Tri Pointe Homes®.

