Magnetic Beads Market Size to Reach USD 6.7 Bn by 2032 with CAGR of 15.5% | TMR Study

There were 2,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,132 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global magnetic beads market stood at USD 1.8 Bn in 2021 and the global market is projected to reach USD 6.7 Bn by 2032. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% between 2022 and 2032.
The market value of Magnetic Beads is also increasing due to increasing use of magnetic beads in diagnostics. Magnetic beads have become an integral part of diagnostic assays, especially in the field of molecular diagnostics. With the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases, the demand for magnetic beads in diagnostics is expected to increase in future.
Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Magnetic Beads: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84768
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 1.8 Bn in 2021
|Estimated Value
|USD 6.7 Bn by 2032
|Growth Rate
|15.5%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2032
|No. of Pages
|250 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Type, Magnetic Core, Size, and Application
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Merck KGaA, Bangs Laboratories, Spherotech, GenScript, CardioGenics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Miltenyi Biotec, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, Eurofins Technologies
Additionally, magnetic beads are used for cell isolation, protein purification, and chromatography, among other applications, in the biopharmaceutical industry. Thus, the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry is anticipated to augment the demand for magnetic beads in the forthcoming years.
Furthermore, the increasing demand for personalized medicine is another factor fueling the market growth. Magnetic beads play a crucial role in personalized medicine, especially in the isolation of specific cells or molecules from patient samples. The growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to fuel the growth of the magnetic beads market in the coming years.
In addition, the technological advancements in the field of magnetic beads, such as the development of new materials and coatings, have expanded their applications in various fields, which in turn are projected to escalate the market growth during the forecast period.
Besides, increasing research and development activities in the field of magnetic beads have led to the development of new products and applications. For instance, researchers are exploring the use of magnetic beads in targeted drug delivery and regenerative medicine.
Key Findings of the Market Report
Global Magnetic Beads Market: Growth Drivers
Please Share Your Research Needs So Our Analysts Can Provide the Best Solution: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=cr&rep_id=84768
Global Magnetic Beads Market: Regional Landscape
Global Magnetic Beads Market: Key Players
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the Magnetic Beads industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Magnetic Beads. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:
Buy this Premium Research Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84768<ype=S
Global Magnetic Beads Market: Segmentation
Type
Magnetic Core
Size
Application
Region
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com