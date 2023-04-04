Eckert & Ziegler to Supply POINT Biopharma with Actinium-225

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and INDIANAPOLIS, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) and a subsidiary of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (“POINT”, NASDAQ: PNT) have signed an agreement on the supply of Actinium-225 (non-carrier-added Ac-225). Eckert & Ziegler will provide predetermined amounts of GMP grade Ac-225 to POINT for use in the development of POINT’s pipeline of next generation Ac-225-based radioligands.



Actinium-225 is used as an active substance in cancer treatment. The radioisotope emits powerful, high-energy alpha particles with short penetration depths that enable precise treatment of tumor cells with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue. For this purpose, Actinium-225 is combined with a suitable carrier (e.g., an antibody or peptide) that specifically binds to cancer cells, thereby selectively targeting them. Clinical experts expect the demand for Actinium-225 to increase exponentially over the next decade. Eckert & Ziegler is currently developing a production process to be capable of supplying significant amounts of the highly demanded radionuclide Ac-225 to the market.

“This contract once again underlines our leading position as a global supplier of high-quality theranostic radionuclides and we are very excited to be working with POINT Biopharma to support their radiopharmaceutical innovation,” explained Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Executive Director and responsible for the Medical segment of Eckert & Ziegler. “As access to Actinium-225 is still very limited, we are happy to substantially improve this situation. With our own production we will become one of the first commercial suppliers to make the radioisotope available globally.”

“Since our early days, POINT has placed a significant focus on radioligand manufacturing and isotope supply, two areas we believe have been overlooked by many in the industry,” said Joe McCann, Ph.D., CEO of POINT Biopharma. “This agreement with Eckert & Ziegler contributes to our continued research and development with Actinium-225, an exciting therapeutic isotope. We are looking forward to launching our first Ac-225 phase 1 trial for the next generation PSMA-targeted PNT2001 program later this year.”

Besides Actinium-225, Eckert & Ziegler also supplies international pharmaceutical companies with Lutetium-177, Gallium-68, Yttrium-90 and other radioisotopes that are essential for use in diagnostics and therapy. In addition, the company offers contract development and manufacturing services for radiopharmaceuticals, including production for clinical and commercial phases, at three sites in Europe, North America, and Asia.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with nearly 1,000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT aims to transform precision medicine by combining a portfolio of targeted radioligand assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for medical isotopes including actinium-225 and lutetium-177. POINT’s active clinical trials include FRONTIER, the phase 1 trial for PNT2004, a pan-cancer program targeting fibroblast activation protein-α (FAP-α), and SPLASH, the phase 3 trial for PNT2002 for people with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after second-line hormonal treatment. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/.

