net2phone Partners with Bridgepointe Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Agreement brings net2phone’s cloud communications offerings to Bridgepointe’s supplier network

Newark, NJ, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading cloud communications provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Bridgepointe, a leading tech advisory firm.

Through the partnership, Bridgepointe will now offer its mid-market and enterprise clients net2phone’s cloud communications solutions to enhance user experience across channels.

“Bridgepointe is a sophisticated technology provider leading its industry’s shift to focus on enhancing the cross-channel user experience,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. “Their UX leadership aligns with net2phone’s strategic focus on leveraging the power of the cloud for seamless conversations across voice, text, chat, and email – and increasingly, on thoughtfully incorporating AI to optimize outcomes.”

“We are pleased to add net2phone to our lineup of suppliers,” shared Gary Jacobs, Vice President, Operations and Sales Programs, Bridgepointe Technologies. “With their unified communications and collaboration capabilities our clients will have a powerful way to reduce costs while working smarter. With a full suite of UCaaS features and integration with applications such as Teams, net2phone is an ideal choice for reliable, seamless communication.”

net2phone’s cloud communications and collaboration solutions for employees and contact centers include advanced feature sets and robust integrations with popular applications including Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Slack and Zoho.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud communications and contact center solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn .

About Bridgepointe Technologies:

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to save time by shortening the procurement process while saving money and increasing ROI. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly drive time to value with tech investments. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit https://bridgepointetechnologies.com/.

net2phone Media Contact:

Denise D'Arienzo

VP of Marketing & Sales Operations

Email: denise.darienzo@net2phone.com

# # #