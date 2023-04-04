BullFrog AI Announces Exclusive, Worldwide Licensing Agreement with Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Laboratory for Patented AI Technology

Licensed technology powers BullFrog’s bfLEAP™ - one of the most innovative, technologically advanced analytics engines - to streamline therapeutics development

BullFrog’s bfLEAP™ platform analyzes drug development data to potentially make life-saving therapies and treatments available to patients more quickly. The patented technology from APL includes analytical models that enable the analysis and interpretation of large, complex, and diverse datasets that may be incomplete and comprise both numerical and categorical data and provide explainable results. The innovative technology, which enables the detection of anomalies, patterns, and relationships, has been shown to perform better than well-known algorithms in benchmarking tests.

“The ability to make predictions with incomplete multimodal data and insufficient scalability of digital analytics are two critical issues for researchers and clinicians today,” said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI. “With the help of John Hopkins APL’s patented technology, our bfLEAP™ platform is able to overcome these challenges, enabling precise identification of meaningful data for more agile drug development. We are excited to apply this game-changing technology to both our internal drug development and clinical testing initiatives, as well as in strategic relationships with key partners in biopharma.”

BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may otherwise not receive the therapies they need.

The licensed technologies from APL include Prometheus and Seagull. Prometheus includes a comprehensive library of APL-invented probabilistic models, one of which recently beat 10 competing algorithms in detecting anomalies in an extensive benchmarking study done using 12 open-source data sets. Prometheus also includes graph algorithms that have been successfully used to analyze large-scale network resilience problems on multimodal global networks, such as global logistics and communication networks.

Seagull provides a comprehensive library of multivariate time series analyses. Seagull can enrich time series data by fusing it with open-source data as well as calculated behavioral features. Besides “single-actor” analysis, Seagull also provides efficient implementations of time series correlation and clustering capabilities that allow it to rapidly discover associations between entities in near linear time — a computationally challenging task.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

About the Applied Physics Laboratory

The Applied Physics Laboratory, a not-for-profit division of The Johns Hopkins University, meets critical national challenges through the innovative application of science and technology. For more information, visit www.jhuapl.edu.

