Webinars Have Become Essential to L&D and Training Teams, But Platforms are still Lacking in Key Areas, Finds Kaltura Study

Despite widespread and growing use, only 15% of respondents described their current webinar platform as “great”, identifying flawed registration and login flows among other pain points.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today released a new report “Learning From the Source: A 2023 Survey Report About Training Webinars” , a global survey on the state of webinars for use in learning and development as well as customer and partner training across industries.

Webinars have cemented their position of strategic importance for enterprises across all industries, with respondents hosting an average of 14 webinars in 2022. The survey indicates that the average is expected to grow by 21% to 17 annually, with organizations planning more webinars in 2023.

The numerous benefits of webinars have driven widespread adoption, with learning and development (“L&D”) and training teams utilizing them both internally and externally, for employees, customers, and users alike. For 46% of respondents, the ability to scale and reach a large and geographically dispersed audience was the key factor in their increased use of webinars. Improved collaborative learning (42%) and ease of production (39%) are additional driving forces for producing webinars as they enable organizations to scale their reach and make a significant impact at a minimal cost. Webinars also allow for effective engagement and progress tracking for performance analysis, as well as generating content for repurposing.

Despite the widespread employment of webinars only 35% of respondents are currently repurposing webinar content, failing to maximize the potential of the time and effort put into building a webinar. Of those repurposing webinar content, the most common methods are:

Additional learning opportunities (50%)

Blog content (48%)

Gated access content (46%)

Freely available content (45%)

“Training, upskilling, and reskilling have become important components of a company’s success, so it is no surprise that the usage of webinars is rising. Traditional training models are many times being replaced with new virtual and hybrid formats such as just-in-time training, self-paced learning, and engaging digital experiences,” said Lisa Bennett, EVP Marketing at Kaltura. “While webinars have been critical for businesses for some time, they continue to expand in the use cases they cater to. Having said that, much of the technology being used is dated, making it difficult to engage attendees and limiting the ability to easily repurpose sections of the webinar content - despite its exceptional value and enormous potential. Empowering training and L&D teams to make the most out of every webinar, both when live and on-demand, will have a positive ripple effect across the entire organization and should be a priority for the coming year.”

While the survey finds that organizers and participants are vocal about the usefulness of webinars, critical challenges have persisted.

Attendees are still most frustrated with registration and login flows, with 53% and 50% respectively identifying them as pain points. Organizers, for their part, are aware that technical issues have continued to plague the experience for attendees, with the report finding organizers’ biggest challenges to be: creating landing pages (43%), signing into and connecting to the platform (60%).

The full “Learning From the Source: A 2023 Survey Report About Training Webinars” report can be accessed here . This report was created with data from a survey conducted in December 2022 of over 250 full-time management and C-suite level employees from the US, UK, Italy, and Germany, who had hosted at least 10 webinars in the last year, with at least 1 occurring in the three months prior. The respondents’ job titles included those managing learning and development and/or customer or partner training in companies boasting 500 or more employees.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies.

