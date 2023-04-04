Mullen Automotive Accelerates Implementation of Its Solid-State Polymer Battery Technology to Integrate with Class 1 EV Cargo Vans

Solid-state battery technology will offer customers the longest range commercial EVs available today. Mullen will begin testing solid-state polymer battery technology in test vehicles on US roads in Q4 2023.

Class 1 commercial EV cargo vans to be outfitted with Mullen’s solid-state polymer battery technology, increasing current range from 110 miles to more than 200 miles on a single charge

The first Class 1 EV cargo van test vehicles with the solid-state polymer technology will be hitting the roads for testing by Q4 2023

/EIN News/ -- BREA, Calif., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today integration of solid-state polymer battery technology into Mullen’s commercial Class 1 EV cargo van program.

Currently, the Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van features a 46-killowatt lithium-ion battery pack with a 110-mile range. It is expected that the solid-state polymer technology will deliver more than 200 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van. In general, solid-state batteries offer higher energy density, faster charging time, smaller size, and better safety compared to traditional lithium-ion cells. Mullen will begin testing this technology in its Class 1 EV cargo vans starting in Q4 2023.

“Electric vehicles for fleet applications are proven to reduce maintenance and operating costs,” said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer of Mullen Automotive. “Offering a higher-range battery option at a similar cost structure would significantly increase the number of use cases and routes in which commercial customers could deploy EVs.”

“The Linghang Guochuang Holding Group Co., Ltd. partnership with Mullen brings next-generation LH solid-state battery technology to the forefront of vehicle production. Our partnership accelerates the world’s use of solid-state polymer battery technology, not only on the vehicle level, but at all levels. We are pleased to be the first company in the U.S. to implement LH solid-state polymer battery technology in a commercial vehicle in conjunction with Mullen Automotive,” said Yao Wang, general manager, new energy power business department, Linghang Guochuang Holding Group Co., Ltd.

“The continued development of solid-state polymer batteries into our portfolio of vehicles, starting with the Class 1 EV cargo van, demonstrates our continued commitment to improving battery efficiency and overall vehicle performance," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Linghang Guochuang Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Linghang Guochuang Holding Group offers special solid-state polymer lithium and other advanced technology batteries that enable improved performance with environmental responsibility in mind.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs, and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

