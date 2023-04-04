OMNIMED™ Announces Integration of SmartOR™ Into Axis Research & Technologies Facilities

Roll-Out Across National Bioskills Training Centers Gives Med Device Companies and Surgeons Access to Intelligent Data-Driven Technology Platform and AI Learning

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical technology company OMNIMED™ today announced the official roll-out of its SmartOR™ technology platform across the U.S. via Axis Research and Technologies’ four locations (Irvine, Calif., Columbia, Md., Nashville, Tenn. and Chattanooga, Tenn.). OMNIMED’s SmartOR is a customized network of modular, data-driven technologies that sense, observe and understand the complex activities of hospital operating rooms and surgical suites.



Committed to saving lives by improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs, inefficiencies, and risks, OMNIMED’s SmartOR makes operating rooms, surgical suites and now medical device testing and training facilities - smarter. Underlying and supporting the highly controlled, secure technology platforms is SmartOR’s software (SaaS) applications and its UX and UI design that provides real-time and legacy reporting to staff, surgeons, and administrators.

“In response to value-based healthcare, operating rooms and surgical centers are adopting and embracing the power of AI, machine learning and secure technology platforms to improve performance and reduce costs,” said Nick Moran, co-founder and CEO of OMNIMED. “Now, the extraordinary benefits and data insights made possible from OMNIMED’s SmartOR will be available to medical device companies and surgeons who come to Axis Research & Technologies to practice and learn in a simulated lab setting.”

With the integration of OMNIMED SmartOR, medical device companies, physicians and surgeons can leverage data insights to evaluate and optimize medical device teaching and training, improve performance, and guide best practices. OMNIMED’s SmartOR uses a combination of secure, sophisticated technologies to gain access to millions of data points and real-time information to inform decision making and improve efficiencies, accuracies, and procedures critical for successful patient outcomes. Data in transit and all systems are encrypted to prevent data theft and loss.

Axis Research & Technologies is a premier bioskills training and cadaver lab supporting medical device research and training. To foster healthcare innovation, Axis provides world-class facilities, medical equipment, tissue sourcing, and audio-visual services for surgeons, medical professionals, and medical device companies. Axis facilities are used for research and development, to practice surgical techniques, develop and perfect medical devices and educate audiences worldwide.

“The vision of OMNIMED is to leverage this innovative technology platform across numerous verticals,” said Jill Goodwin, co-founder and Vice President of OMNIMED. “The expansion into medical device testing and training demonstrates the flexibility and scalability of the SmartOR technology platform.”

SmartOR was created in collaboration with leading names in the healthcare industry including Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Maya HTT, BDO’s Center for Healthcare Excellence and Innovation and BDO Digital, and Axis Research & Technologies.

To learn more about OMNIMED SmartOR or see the system in action, visit www.omnimed.ai.

About OMNIMED™

OMNIMED™ is an innovative medical technology company committed to saving lives by improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs, inefficiencies and risks. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company collaborates with prestigious organizations to solve complex healthcare industry challenges – like the management of modern surgical suites. To learn more about OMNIMED visit www.omnimed.ai or call 1-888-71-OMNIMED.

About OMNIMED SmartOR™

OMNIMED SmartOR™ is an intelligent customized network of modular, data-driven technologies that sense, observe and understand the complex activities of modern surgical suites. The platform uses a combination of sophisticated technologies and a software (SaaS) interface to gain access to millions of data points and deliver real-time information to inform decision-making to improve efficiencies, accuracies and procedures critical for improving patient outcomes. To learn more about OMNIMED SmartOR visit www.omnimed.ai or call 1-888-71-OMNIMED.