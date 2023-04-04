Hypeart brings its first-ever group art exhibition to the U.S., entitled NOISY REALITY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypebeast Limited (HKSE: 00150, “Hypebeast” or the “Company”), a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and Hypeart, a contemporary art platform, has revealed its first group exhibition in the United States, entitled ‘NOISY REALITY', in the heart of SOHO, New York. Featuring 16 pieces of exceptional works from U.S. based artists, the exhibition celebrates creativity as a means to escape from the noise of everyday life and find beauty amidst chaos. Through painting, sculpture, mixed media and furniture design, participating artists Meguru Yamaguchi, Heather Benjamin, Eny Lee Parker and B. Thom Stevenson share a desire to capture the essence of the city and infuse its energy into their works. The group exhibition, curated by Hypeart, opens to the public from now until April 20th in 89 Crosby Street, New York, for those looking to elevate their personal journey in the ever-evolving world of art.



Showcasing New York City’s diverse cultures and fast-paced lifestyle through abstract and diaristic pieces, the ‘NOISY REALITY’ exhibition offers a respite from the sensory overload of the city through the vibrant colors, textures and shapes of the artworks. With varying backgrounds and approaches, the 4 participating artists find solace through their works in the city that never sleeps, and showcase the ability of art to serve as a sanctuary amidst the bustle and hustle of New York City.

Brooklyn-based artist Meguru Yamaguchi's work is influenced by Basho Matsuo's philosophy of "mutability and fashion," which emphasizes incorporating new elements while retaining the essential ones. His sculptures capture the essence of the modern age, where trends are rapidly consumed and discarded.



Raised in Queens, New York, Heather Benjamin's art reflects the emotional and psychological landscape of New York City through female figures and unconventional shapes. Her honest and vulnerable depictions resonate with viewers, inspired by Sailor Moon's exaggerated feminine images that included sexualized body parts and surrealistic abstractions.

Eny Lee Parker's functional furniture presented in the show celebrates New York City’s diverse culture through natural landscape and Frankish pattern inspirations. Her designer-meets-artist practice values ancient craft methods and uses materials such as glass, wood and mixed fabrics. In her process, she creates detailed sketches and miniature clay figurines as models for her life-sized objects.

Showcased for the first time, B. Thom Stevenson's “Scarecrow” series combines his unique collagist approach to material and language. These mixed media pieces take the form of humanoid figures with diverse assemblages, inspired by scarecrows seen in his hometown of Sutton, Massachusetts. The visuals imbued in these pieces reflect the kaleidoscopic identity of New York City through their form, text play and visual orientation. Altogether, the multimedia artist’s works initiate an introspective dialogue that explores the visual aspect of language as a means of communication and the role of language in bridging cultural gaps. He uses a photocopier to flatten his collages created from drawings, photos, and diverse text sources. Stevenson's artistic process focuses on text and language, as he carefully selects words from books based on their aesthetic potential for his compositions.

NOISY REALITY, curated by Hypeart Exhibition dates: April 1 – April 20, 2023 Gallery hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 11:00am - 6:00pm ET Address: 89 Crosby St. New York, NY 10012

About Hypebeast Ltd. (HKSE: 00150)

Hypebeast is a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven news and commerce. Founded in 2005, it became a publicly listed media company in 2016, and today boasts a global readership across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and more. The Group has expanded its publishing brands to a wider scope, encompassing Hypebeast and its multiple content distribution platforms, creative agency Hypemaker, and e-commerce and retail platform HBX. For more information, visit hypebeast.ltd .

About Hypeart

Hypeart is a contemporary art platform that spotlights and connects leading and emerging artists with collectors and audiences from across the globe. Established in 2019, the platform champions in-depth storytelling and curation in both the physical and digital spheres, and fosters accessible experiences for those looking to elevate their personal journey in the ever-evolving world of art. For more information, visit hypebeast.com/art/ .

