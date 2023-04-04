Kratos Delivers 200th Production Aircraft of BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and an industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division (KUAS) has delivered the 200th production BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target (SSAT) for a domestic customer as part of its Full Rate Production (FRP) Lot 3 contract.





“I am extremely proud to accept delivery of this 200th subsonic target system on behalf of the Navy,” said Don Blottenberger, Navy Aerial Targets program manager. “Walking the production line, it’s clear to me the quality, commitment, and professionalism Kratos brings to their product and our Navy mission.”

Deliveries over the past two years have paved the way for activation of four operational sites spread across the globe. Under FRP Lot 2, KUAS delivered 48 additional SSAT aircraft.



The FRP Lot 3 deliveries, that are currently ahead of schedule, will provide the assets to manage several large test programs critical for the Navy in the coming years. “This delivery is yet another significant milestone in the program as we provide world-class training and test capability for our Fleet,” said Blottenberger.

“The delivery of this 200th aircraft for our domestic customer, ahead of schedule, represents the hard work of many dedicated government and Kratos unmanned professionals who are all very proud of this achievement,” said Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division. “With the recent award of Full Rate Production Lots 4 through 7 for more than 200 additional aircraft in January, KUAS and our highly dedicated team remain deeply committed to – and heavily invested in – this mission, our customers, and continuing to provide the best possible value proposition with our high-fidelity aerial training systems.”

