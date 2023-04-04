Unified Endpoint Management, Multi-tenant Management and Support for Microsoft Intune Now Available in Nerdio Manager for MSP

Nerdio Manager for MSP v4 offers single-pane-of-glass, unified and cross-tenant management of physical devices and virtual desktops

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today has announced the general availability launch of a major new version of Nerdio Manager for MSP, v4, that significantly extends the platform's powerful management, automation, and cost-optimization capabilities on top of Microsoft Intune.

The new release allows MSPs (Managed Service Providers) to incorporate unified endpoint management and cross-tenant management into Nerdio Manager for MSP and their day-to-day operations. MSPs can now utilize powerful Nerdio capabilities such as autoscaling, an intuitive user interface, Scripted Actions, Approval Workflows features, RBAC roles, and more, for efficient endpoint management.

Using v4 and above, MSPs can fully manage customers’ physical devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops with Intune, alongside management of Microsoft Azure, Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and other native Microsoft technologies and services, in one unified management platform.

“As a service provider specializing in highly regulated industries, the unified Microsoft Intune experience in Nerdio Manager for MSP has been a game-changer for our team and our customers.” said Justin Vashisht, Chief Technology Officer, Chelsea Technologies. “What used to take days and sometimes weeks can now be done with Nerdio in just a few clicks. We highly recommend this management platform to other companies looking for a streamlined, consistent, and efficient approach to managing customers’ policies and endpoints.”

Nerdio Manager adds value on top of the native Intune service. Using Nerdio Manager for MSP v4.0. and above, MSPs can manage many different customer environments and device types at scale by setting up global policies and options that can be easily applied to many customer environments at once. These cross-tenant management capabilities enable MSPs to drive consistency and scalability, reduce management burdens, and dramatically reduce the number of specialized, highly skilled personnel needed to manage customers’ end user environments.

“MSPs spend a significant amount of time and energy routinely ensuring endpoints are in compliance across their customer base, providing access to the right version of the right application to the right end user, keeping the endpoint OS and applications updated, rolling out devices to new users, retiring devices, and more,” said Amol Dalvi, VP, Product, Nerdio. “Removing and simplifying the plethora of manual tasks related to endpoint management, and combining the management of all endpoints, whether virtual or physical, across customer accounts in Nerdio Manager empowers modern service providers to scale their business in a margin-efficient manner, resolve their customers’ issues promptly, and adopt modern technologies required for today’s security landscape and modern work.”

To learn more about Nerdio Manager for MSP, pricing, and the value it adds on top of Microsoft Intune, please visit getnerdio.com/nerdio-manager-for-msp/. If interested in learning more about Intune and how it fits in your MSP's tech stack, attend Nerdio's Intro to Intune webinar occurring several times during April and May.





About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation and license optimization. Leveraging Nerdio, MSPs can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

