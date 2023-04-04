Shift5 Announces Technology Collaboration with JetBlue, Participation of JetBlue Ventures in Series B Funding Round

Partnerships Demonstrate the Value of Onboard Data in the Future of Aerospace Innovation

/EIN News/ -- Rosslyn, VA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the onboard data company, today announced its partnership with JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) to bring cybersecurity and data observability of onboard avionics to commercial aircraft. The company also welcomes JetBlue Ventures as an investor in its Series B round of funding, which was led by Insight Partners with participation from The Boeing Company and AE Industrial Partners’ AEI HorizonX. The investment from JetBlue Ventures enables Shift5 to develop new platform capabilities that will improve the efficiency and safety of commercial air travel.



"Today, Shift5's products are being deployed to protect U.S. military assets. JetBlue Ventures has partnered with Shift5 to expand the company's focus from government to commercial aviation.” said Steven Taub, Managing Director, Investments at JetBlue Ventures. “Their technology has the potential to revolutionize aviation cybersecurity.”



The Shift5 platform performs full-take data capture from onboard sources — every frame, bus, and protocol. It translates, enriches, correlates, and analyzes this data for anomalies, providing operators with comprehensive visibility and critical operational insights, and enabling them with cybersecurity capabilities beyond the limits of solutions they use today. The platform also compresses and can store this data for use in other platforms, including incident response, ticketing, threat hunting, compliance, and more.



“Our value proposition is simple: bring complete visibility into the aircraft to decrease the complexity of compliance, support improved operations and safety, and improve fleet reliability,” added Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. “We demystify exactly what happens aboard aircraft from before takeoff to after landing, allowing maintenance, repair, operations, and cybersecurity teams the ability to make data-informed decisions. We’re thrilled to welcome JetBlue Ventures and to work with JetBlue as their track record of innovation positions them as technology leaders in aviation.”



Shift5 simplifies the management of complex onboard data in commercial aerospace, rail, and military vehicles. The platform captures and analyzes real-time data, providing critical operational and cybersecurity insights that enable confident decision-making. It unlocks the entire onboard data ecosystem for operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams, beyond the capabilities of IT solutions. From vehicle to fleet analysis, Shift5 provides comprehensive knowledge to manage operational and cybersecurity risks for today's and future aircraft.



Most recently, Shift5 announced growth in its executive team through the appointment of its inaugural General Counsel, Chief Revenue Officer, and Chief People Officer. The company expanded its Arlington-based office footprint by 67% on the heels of a year featuring 54% growth in headcount, and was named a Best Startup to Work For in Washington, D.C., in a Built In “2023 Best Places to Work” list.



About Shift5

Shift5 is the onboard data company. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial transportation systems and military platforms against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 to maintain the readiness and availability of today’s fleets and tomorrow’s next-generation vehicles. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.



About JetBlue Ventures

JetBlue Technology Ventures invests in and partners with early stage startups innovating in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The company prioritizes investments that advance the seamless customer-centric journey; technology powered customer service; the future of operations and maintenance; distribution, loyalty, and revenue management; and evolving regional travel. Founded in 2016, JetBlue Technology Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and is located in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.JetBlueVentures.com.

