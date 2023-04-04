Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,073 in the last 365 days.

EXL Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, will announce financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss operating and financial results. An investor fact sheet and presentation will be posted on the company’s website prior to the conference call. To join the live call, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://ir.exlservice.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 45,400 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Contact:
John Kristoff
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
+1 212 209 4613
ir@exlservice.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EXL Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more