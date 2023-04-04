STACK Infrastructure Appoints New Chief Information Officer Ravi Thota

CIO to spearhead STACK’s global information technology strategy and drive digital transformation initiatives in support of leading development and delivery efforts

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced that it has appointed experienced data center industry professional Ravi Thota as Chief Information Officer to its leadership team.



“Ravi has a proven history of delivering innovation and leading IT implementation and integration across global IT infrastructure and systems,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to our executive team, and we are decidedly confident that his new role will further enhance STACK’s ability to help our clients scale quickly.”

Ravi will be responsible for overseeing the design, implementation, and operation of mission-critical information technologies within STACK’s global portfolio of active and soon to be active data centers. Ravi is an experienced digital transformation executive leader with more than 20 years in leadership roles where he established top-tier standards, institutionalized management processes, and leveraged industry best practices.

“I am excited to join STACK during such a monumental time of growth,” said Ravi. “Amplifying STACK’s end-to-end processes to each customer’s desired outcome will continue to drive consistent digital transformation throughout STACK’s rapidly growing portfolio.”

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com .

