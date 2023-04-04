JumpCloud Announces Jill Passalacqua as Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today named Jill Passalacqua as its chief legal officer. Passalacqua will head the company’s legal team around commercial growth, compliance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), international expansion, and capital markets.



As an experienced general counsel and senior leader, Passalacqua brings a diverse skill set from her time advising venture-backed, private, and public companies. Prior to joining JumpCloud, Passalacqua served as general counsel at Harness, a continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Passalacqua spent over 20 years in leadership roles at Avi Networks, FireEye, and NetApp. She has developed global legal functions for companies from the ground up, and has led teams through successful evolutions at various growth stages.

“Jill’s experience will be valuable as JumpCloud sees increased international demand, more M&A activity, and an expanding partner network,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. “The entire team welcomes Jill’s counsel, broad background, and proven leadership as we continue to reduce complexity, support the hybrid workplace, and provide secure, frictionless access to organizations around the world.”

“JumpCloud is a global leader in the directory space, laying the IT foundation for over 200,000 companies,” said Passalacqua. “I’m excited to join at such a pivotal time for the business as we aim to modernize and transform identity management with an open, cloud-based platform.”

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

