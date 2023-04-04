The AFP Florida Caucus Selects Qgiv as Their Preferred Event Management Vendor for Planet Philanthropy

Qgiv's Event Management tools will be used to offer individualized registration experiences based on attendee type—streamlining registration and creating a superior user experience.

/EIN News/ -- LAKELAND, fla., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Fundraising Professionals Florida Caucus has selected Qgiv as their preferred event management vendor for Planet Philanthropy, one of Florida’s largest conferences dedicated to the education and training of fundraising professionals taking place June 12-14. Qgiv’s new Event Management tools will be used to sell tickets and sponsorships, manage event registrations, and provide a seamless event check-in experience for attendees.

"This partnership has formed from a shared desire to bolster the fundraising community," said Merrill Stewart, CFRE, president of the AFP Florida Caucus. "Qgiv’s technology has significantly enhanced our registration process and has helped our caucus create an event that can easily accommodate all of our unique attendee types and AFP member discounts. We’re excited to partner with a technology company that shares our mission and simplifies event management!"

Planet Philanthropy is a conference for fundraising professionals, bringing together over 300 nonprofit leaders from various organizations ranging from social services, education, health, religion, the arts, and more, annually. This year's conference will take place at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida.

The AFP Florida Caucus has a long-standing relationship with Qgiv and has used the company’s event tools and donation forms for over five years. Qgiv was selected as a preferred vendor for Planet Philanthropy based on the company’s positive history working directly with the Caucus, superior technology, outstanding customer service, and intuitive tools.

"As longtime sponsors and supporters of Planet Philanthropy, we are honored to be selected as the preferred event management vendor for this conference," said Todd Baylis, CEO of Qgiv. "Our team is dedicated to helping nonprofits and fundraising professionals raise more money and engage their supporters, and we look forward to supporting the AFP Florida Caucus in their mission to advance philanthropy in Florida."

Qgiv's event management tools are used by thousands of nonprofit teams across the US and Canada. The Event Management platform, designed to help charitable organizations increase event registrations, attendance, and giving at events, is available within the company’s Starter package for $0/month—eliminating overhead costs to launch events and manage registrations. For more information about Qgiv’s Event Management tools visit www.qgiv.com/events. For more information about Planet Philanthropy visit the AFP Florida Caucus website.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 20,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 6,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $3 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

About the AFP Florida Caucus: The AFP Florida Caucus is a statewide association of fundraising professionals, board members, and volunteers dedicated to advancing philanthropy in Florida. The Caucus provides education, networking, and advocacy opportunities to help fundraising professionals and nonprofit organizations raise more money and achieve their missions.

