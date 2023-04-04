ARKO Corp. Subsidiary GPM Investments Launches a Major Upgrade to its fas REWARDS Loyalty App

New fas REWARDS app introduces state-of-the-art features and exclusive deals and savings

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, announced the launch of its new fas REWARDS® app. The new app is available in the APP Store and in Google Play and offers enrolled loyalty members a variety of new features, including exclusive in-app member only HOT deals not available in stores, order and delivery, age verified offers on tobacco and alcohol, a store locator with current gas prices at GPM stores close to members, and much, much more.



Key features of the new fas REWARDS app include:

Exclusive in-app HOT deals , which provide enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members who use the app with additional savings throughout the year. As an example, this week members can get a free 5 Hour Energy.

, which provide enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members who use the app with additional savings throughout the year. As an example, this week members can get a free 5 Hour Energy. Virtual wallet , which helps to keep user engagement up as they browse and add exclusive offers to their wallet.

, which helps to keep user engagement up as they browse and add exclusive offers to their wallet. Geo-fenced location , which leverages the user’s location services allowing them to access the app from any one of GPM’s community brands.

, which leverages the user’s location services allowing them to access the app from any one of GPM’s community brands. fas REWARDS Dashboard , which enables further personalization by presenting the member’s reward balances, and incentivizes them to reach their next “redemption goal.”

, which enables further personalization by presenting the member’s reward balances, and incentivizes them to reach their next “redemption goal.” Order and delivery or pickup , which allows customers to conveniently order ahead and has provided a new revenue stream adding incremental sales to 1,233 locations.

, which allows customers to conveniently order ahead and has provided a new revenue stream adding incremental sales to 1,233 locations. Referral program, which rewards users for inviting friends and family to enroll in the fas REWARDS loyalty program. Both parties will receive $5 in fas BUCKS upon successfully enrolling.

Stacking discounts has proven to be a key loyalty strategy and the new fas REWARDS Dashboard allows users to track all rewards at a glance. As part of ARKO’s “Buy More, Stack More, Save More” program, enrolled loyalty members can save on fuel by “stacking” savings of up to $1 off their next fuel purchase, for up to 20 gallons of fuel or by redeeming their points for fas bucks to spend in store. Loyalty members in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin can stack points which turn into fas BUCKS at their local store.

After launching in November 2020, the fas REWARDS program now has over 1.3 million enrolled members. ARKO’s enrolled members spent an average of $1.4k annually in 2022, with nearly nine visits per month.

“The new fas REWARDS app is a leap forward for our company, helping develop personal relationships with our customers while providing them with many great features that save money and time shopping the great options our stores provide,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and CEO. “The brand-new, custom interface is the most flexible way to use earned rewards. From cents off the gallon to discounted in-store purchasing, customers can choose how to spend rewards, deciding what reward best suits their immediate needs. We believe the significant benefits and superior functionality of the app will drive enrollment growth.”

Download the free app today to begin saving with better deals. To learn more, visit: www.fasrewards.com.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control, including the potential resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO

(978) 518-4531

apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact

Ross Parman

ARKO Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com