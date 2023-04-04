EQ’s investment in simulation training yields market-beating results for customers and employees

Attensi’s game-based learning brings big impact at global share support business…

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Training based on computer games and digital roleplay is paying seriously big dividends for global share registrar Equiniti (EQ).



The business, headquartered in the UK, wanted to equip its call centre staff with expert customer service skills and the in-depth knowledge needed to deal with complex questions about personal finance and investments.

EQ found the answer with gamified simulation training specialist Attensi.

Together they created a series of playable simulations which targeted EQ’s training goals:

Cutting training time

Slashing staff churn, an ever-present problem in the evolving call centre employment sector

Quickly and effectively onboarding recruits and sharpening skills of experienced staff



EQ and Attensi chose the PROCESS solution, and co-created 15 playable modules based on the actual worklife experiences of staff, using realistic avatar and 3D technology, with elements of points-scoring, leaderboards and friendly competition to inject a spirit of fun into the learning. The super-engaging format replicates typical workplace situations, meaning the training is relevant to every employee. It also makes learners want to repeat the sessions – and that repetition makes knowledge stick.

Crucially, it also provides a risk-free environment away from live calls where errors have real-world consequences. People learn in a stress-free space until they are ready to talk to actual customers.

Staff loved the play-based approach to training and it had a quick and significant impact on employee satisfaction and business performance.

3x return on investment in reduced training times and staff churn

25% cut in training time for new joiners

50% reduction in time for re-training tenured employees

88% of the knowledge gap closed



EQ managers are thrilled with the results.

John Horvath, EQ Site Senior Manager, Operations, Product & Client Services, said: ‘Attensi helps us achieve our longer-term vision and aspirational goals. That’s having self-sufficient customer service agents that can deliver the world-class experience our customers expect.’

Attensi also brings business benefits by recording in-depth data which shows how well the learning is working and where extra attention is helpful.

‘It provides us the data to look into the back-end application and see how our agents are using it,’ said EQ Manager Nick Kalinka. ‘It allows us to identify trends. The data analytics behind Attensi allows us to open up many doors into how we want to tailor our training. All very positive stuff.’

Huw Newton-Hill, General Manager and head of professional and financial services, Attensi US, said: ‘We’re so happy with the solution we created with EQ.

‘Our business is all about using our expertise in training to help people hit their full potential, and to raise business performance. The impact it made shows again that this brand of training is so effective because it uses the techniques and technology people already know, love and understand. They enjoy the sessions because they’re fun, flexible and easy to follow. That makes them come back to play them again and again. That repeatability makes the learning stick – which is the greatest prize in training.’

