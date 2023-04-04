Mobile Water Treatment Market | Industry, Key Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2022–2030

Global Mobile Water Treatment Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.4% And Is Estimated To Reach $9.5 Billion By 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Mobile Water Treatment Market," The global mobile water treatment market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The services commonly offered by the businesses in the mobile water treatment market are rental and lease. Among these, the rental segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of small-scale industries. Further, the microfiltration segment under the technology type registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to its wide-scale usability.

The market is analyzed between the different end users of mobile water treatment, including industrial and non-industrial users. The market is mainly driven by water contamination during natural calamities, increasing industrialization and the growth of chemical industries. However, frequent maintenance and costly operation of mobile water treatment equipment restrains the growth of the market.

On the basis of region, the mobile water treatment market share is analyzed across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Europe dominated the global mobile water treatment market in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. This is attributable to the growing industrial sector in the region.

Furthermore, on the basis of end user, the non-industrial segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing disposable income of people. This is driving demand for decontaminated and safe water for personal consumption.

Key players in the market offer a wide range of products and services to sustain in the harsh competition in the market. In addition, business expansion also plays a major role in driving the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2021, Veolia Water Technologies, a market leader in mobile water treatment equipment is expanding its foothold in Saudi Arabia through the development and construction of a new regeneration and recycling service center and mobile assets in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This expansion will help the company to gain more customers and serve the existing customers in the country.

However, various businesses in the mobile water treatment market had to stop their business in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and countries in Europe during the pandemic lockdown. This break directly impacted the sales of companies involved in the mobile water treatment business. In addition, the lack of manpower and raw materials constricted the supply of raw materials for manufacturing various types of water treatment equipment and negatively influenced the mobile water treatment market growth.

However, after two years of the COVID-19 outbreak and the introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

Key Findings Of The Study

By services, the rental segment dominated the mobile water treatment market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the lease segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the microfiltration segment registered higher revenue in 2021.

By end user, the non-industrial segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

