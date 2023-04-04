Maritime Launch releasing Request for Sources Sought to expand team and select A&E Owner Authorized Representative

Maritime Launch Services Inc. (MAXQMAXQF, developer of Canada's first commercial spaceport, Spaceport Nova Scotia, is seeking candidate firms and individuals to serve as the Architectural and Engineering Design (A&E), Owner Authorized Representative (OAR), and support the expansion of small class launch vehicle offerings at Spaceport Nova Scotia.

"As the significant demand for launch from Canada has increased and the payload backlog at other global sites has increased, Maritime Launch has received statements of interest from numerous launch vehicle developers. Due to this demand, we are currently reviewing proposals, and will down-select candidate small class launch vehicles that may be incorporated into the Spaceport Nova Scotia offerings to industry," says Stephen Matier, President and CEO, Maritime Launch Services. "With the first phase of construction now complete, our call for Sources Sought will ensure we select the right candidate who will work with us to select the A&E Design firm and evaluate the launch site layout and safely maximize Spaceport Nova Scotia's offerings to our growing satellite client base."

Maritime Launch has completed the initial road network construction and the interim design layout for the medium class launch anchor tenant for the site. Prior to the start of the second phase of construction at the site of Spaceport Nova Scotia, Maritime Launch will select the OAR candidate.

The selected firm or individuals will support Maritime Launch in site configuration, facility requirements, Launch Vehicle interface requirements and operational requirements including, but not limited to, owner supplied equipment, security, maintenance, staffing levels, and operations management. The selected candidate will work in close coordination with the construction manager for Spaceport Nova Scotia, Lindsay Construction.

All interested parties are requested to submit their capabilities and qualifications to Maritime Launch. Submissions of any information in response to this notice is voluntary. Responses shall include comprehensive experience in the following:

Develop an owner statement of requirements for each facility

Tender A&E design packages

Review drawings and specifications and direct A&E design firms

Review and manage budgets associated with design and construction

During construction, act as a liaison between design teams, contractors, and owner-supplied equipment suppliers

The Sources Sought RFI will be available to interested bidders on April 10th and posted on www.maritimelaunch.com. Proposals will be received until May 15, 2023, at 11:59pm and must be submitted electronically to info@maritimelaunch.com.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will serve the constellation market clients delivering global broadband, near earth imaging and other science related activities. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of spaceport construction and ability to launch medium class vehicles.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to continue to develop revenue-generating applications; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company's ability to finance its operations until profitability can be achieved and sustained.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; the inability of the Company to provide the enumerated services; and availability of launch vehicles.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005524/en/