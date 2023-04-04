Global Atlantic Foundation Launches SCORE Foundation Sponsorship

Global Atlantic Financial Group ("Global Atlantic"), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, has officially entered into a sponsorship of The SCORE Foundation. The SCORE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors.

Through this grant from the Global Atlantic Foundation, SCORE will expand business content and training programs catered to underserved communities of small business owners including Black, Veteran, Hispanic, Rural, Women, and Asian entrepreneurs. This grant will fund the creation of webinars, videos, white papers, and other educational business content and resources to support both current and aspiring founders.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Global Atlantic Foundation," said SCORE Foundation President Liz Sara. "This grant will go a long way in enabling SCORE to create very specialized programs and tailored information specifically for assisting these underserved founders to overcome the unique challenges they face. We are so grateful for this support and look forward to working together to drive even more successful small businesses owned by diverse founders."

The Global Atlantic Foundation, a donor-advised fund, was established in 2022 with a $10 million charitable commitment from Global Atlantic.

"This grant to the SCORE Foundation underscores our commitment to supporting and increasing the ability of diverse entrepreneurs to make an impact on our economy by starting and operating companies that serve communities everywhere," said Shellie Peters, head of charitable giving at Global Atlantic.

About the SCORE Foundation:

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that enable SCORE to increase its impact and reach in fostering vibrant small business communities nationwide. For more information, visit our website at www.scoreFoundation.org.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. KKR.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Accordia Life and Annuity Company and Forethought Life Insurance Company. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005006/en/