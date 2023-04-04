CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Executes Partnership with Arizona's Largest CBD Wholesaler

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Today CBD Life Sciences CBDL through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces today that the company has struck a vendor partnership with Arizona's biggest wholesaler Sunset Wholesale West.

LBC Bioscience Inc. continues to dominate the CBD industry yet again by having the opportunity to distribute its top-selling Elev8 gummies in Mass quantity to Sunset Wholesale in a movement to take over the competition. Sunset has been a staple in Arizona since 2004 and currently operates out of a 40,000 square ft warehouse with over 12,000 products to choose from.

President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "By putting our products on Sunsets shelves, LBC will now be visible to over 14,000 retailers including dispensaries, smoke shops, and other CBD Retail Giants!"

Lisa Nelson also states, "This will bring in significant revenue and benefit overall growth for the company as we continue to expand and make our way to the top worldwide!"

In 2023, LBC Bioscience Inc. will continue to strive to improve its customers' daily lives with high-quality premium products that are not only easily accessible, but affordable.

Sunset Wholesale West LLC.

3337 North 35th Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona 85017

https://www.sunsetwholesalewest.com

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits may help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD may also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to receive help from CBD. More news to come!

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top-selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

Become a Distributor

https://www.lbcbioscienceinc.com/wholesale

Large Selection of Products (over 50 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products "organic & kosher."

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

LBC Bioscience Inc. accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover etc.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Contact: contact@lbcbioscienceinc.com

