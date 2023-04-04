The Salvation Army Thrift Store Sees 15% Increase in Demand Across Their Stores in Canada and a Slowdown in Donations

Canadians are encouraged to clear out space in their homes and donate any gently used items that are no longer needed to support their local communities.

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - More people are making a shift to thrift to purchase high-quality goods at affordable prices. Although saving money is a popular reason for shopping secondhand, especially as inflation impacts consumers, The Salvation Army Thrift Store has also seen people coming to their stores for other motivations like being more environmentally conscious or discovering vintage and unique finds. This trend has led The Salvation Army Thrift Store to see a 15 percent increase in traffic in their stores across Canada.

While there is a peak in demand, the organization has been struggling to replenish its shelves and racks as there was a slowdown in donations during the Winter months. "We are in urgent need of donations, across Canada, especially of everyday household items such as kitchen and home decor items, housewares, ceramics and small appliances", says Ted Troughton, managing director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "We hope people think of us when they are doing their Spring cleaning knowing that their donation will make a positive impact in their local communities".

Funds raised through the sale of donations in the Thrift Stores help support The Salvation Army programs and services throughout the year. This includes meals, food banks, children's breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, and work preventing modern slavery and human trafficking. "More than making a difference to our neighbours in need, by shopping and donating to us, our Guests and Donors are diverting thousands of pounds of clothing, textiles and household items from local landfills", says Troughton.

To encourage Canadians to donate their unused items, and doing good for the planet and their community, The Salvation Army Thrift Store has launched their #EarthLovesThrift campaign. Leading up to Earth Day on April 22, anyone who drops off a donation will receive an exclusive #EarthLovesThrift offer for 25% off on all clothing along with a Donor Thank You coupon to save on their next purchase.

Donations to The Salvation Army Thrift Store can be made at any of their 115 Donor Welcome Centres across Canada. Locations and hours can be found at www.thriftstore.ca/locations .

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 98 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted almost 80 million pounds of items from landfill from April 2021-22.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations