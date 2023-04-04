Lokavant Hires Experienced Leaders to Accelerate Growth Trajectory

Lokavant, the clinical trial intelligence platform company, announces strategic new hires to drive its mission to make clinical trials smarter. Lokavant, launched in 2020, has hired Andrew (AJ) Mills as executive vice president of sales; Doug Weatherhead as vice president of marketing; and Meredith Dees, as vice president of product. Each brings decades of industry experience and domain expertise.

AJ Mills spent more than two decades in various business development roles at technology and life sciences companies. Mills worked previously as global vice president of sales for Clario, and in various commercial leadership roles at ICON. At Lokavant, he will oversee global commercial sales operations.

"Having been in the industry for over 20 years, I have not seen a more exciting company than Lokavant come to market," said Mills. "I'm thrilled to join this rapidly growing company with such an important mission. Time is crucial for patients, and Lokavant accelerates clinical trial timelines, hastening therapies to patients in need."

Doug Weatherhead brings more than 15 years of strategic marketing experience across technology and life sciences industries. Weatherhead came to Lokavant from Castor, a provider of decentralized clinical trial technology, where he was vice president of marketing. Previously, he served in leadership roles at Medable, IBM, GlaxoSmithKline, and the U.S. Navy.

"Joining Lokavant is a Cinderella story in the making for me," said Weatherhead. "Lokavant has the right leadership, product roadmap, and vision to transform clinical research. Our solutions provide actionable intelligence that empowers clinical leaders to make better decisions faster."

Meredith Dees has been developing novel solutions in the clinical research industry since 2010, starting as a regulatory associate. She quickly advanced in seniority, first at CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting, then to inVentiv Health Clinical (later Syneos Health Clinical) as a business systems analyst, followed by ICON, ERT, and, most recently, Science 37 where she served as director of product management.

"Lokavant combines science, software, and data in a powerful platform designed to empower clinical teams to make quicker and more informed decisions," said Dees. "I am excited to enhance our platform capabilities while working with other industry experts who are passionate about Lokavant's critical mission.

Lokavant CEO and Co-founder Rohit Nambisan concluded, "Lokavant's values start with a focus on people, a fundamental thesis for achieving an innovative, successful company with a collaborative culture. AJ, Doug, and Meredith are the best in their respective areas and bring decades of experience to our team. With a rapidly growing organization of A-players, Lokavant is poised for hypergrowth while making clinical trials smarter."

In other news today, Lokavant announces achieving new milestones as it emerges from incubation within Roivant Sciences.

About Lokavant

Lokavant provides clinical trial teams with an intelligence platform that improves the time, cost, and quality of trial planning and execution through data-driven analytics applications. Lokavant's platform aggregates and integrates real-time data from disparate trial data sources, and powers advanced analytics enabled by its compendium of proprietary trial data. The suite of applications built on the platform allows study teams to proactively manage their studies and surface insights, driving efficiencies in all scientific and operational use cases. Email contact@lokavant.com to learn more or visit www.lokavant.com.

