Global Bariatric Surgeries Market Is Expected to Reach $3.11 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in obesity and increase in demand for weight loss surgeries drive the growth of the global bariatric surgeries market. By device, the assisting devices segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Bariatric Surgeries Market was estimated at $1.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.11 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.64 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.11 Billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 299 Segments Covered Device, Procedure, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in obese population Increase in demand for weight loss surgeries Increasing focus on health and wellness Restraints High treatment cost Opportunities Rise in awareness about bariatric surgery

Covid-19 scenario-

Due to the pandemic, the bariatric surgeries market faced challenges such as postponement or cancellation of surgeries. Several financial constraints for healthcare providers also posed a threat.

However, there has been a noticeable rise in demand for effective weight loss procedures as more people have started addressing their weight-related health concerns post-pandemic.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global bariatric surgeries market, covering its various segments such as Device, Procedure, End User, and Region. The report presents the analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis can be useful for investors and market players to identify the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments, allowing them to devise effective strategies.

By device, the assisting devices segment contributed to around half of the global bariatric surgeries market share in 2021, and would display the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. The implantable devices and others segments are also discussed in the report.

By procedure, the sleeve gastrectomy segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global bariatric surgeries revenue. The gastric bypass segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global bariatric surgeries market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global bariatric surgeries market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global bariatric surgeries market report include B Braun Melsungen AG, Cousin Surgery, Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, SPATZ FIGA, Inc., Asenus Surgical US, Inc., USGI Medical, Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product approval, acquisition, and agreement to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.





