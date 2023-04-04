TILT Holdings Announces April Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will participate in two conferences in the coming weeks:



Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , April 11, 2023: TILT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gary Santo will participate in a panel discussion—“House of Brands: How to Achieve Long-Term Success”—from 1:40 p.m. - 2:20 p.m. ET. Santo will join Pharmacann CEO Brett Novey, Greenlane CEO Craig Snyder, and Miss Grass Co-founder and CEO Kate Miller on the Brand Stage. Additionally, he will be taking one-on-one meetings with investors.





About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation, and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America, and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development, and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

