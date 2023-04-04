Eubiotics Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2023–2032

Reports And Data

Eubiotics Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eubiotics market size was USD 5.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Eubiotics are a substitute for antibiotics in animal feed that can help mitigate the risks associated with the development of antibiotic resistance in humans. This is an escalating global issue, and using eubiotics can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve feed efficiency, which can have negative impacts on the environment.

As the world's population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, there is a growing demand for meat-based products. To meet this demand, eubiotics are being used in animal feed to promote the well-being of livestock and increase their productivity. This has led to a significant increase in revenue growth in the animal feed industry. The use of eubiotics in chicken feed is expected to rise substantially due to factors such as a higher demand for poultry meat and stricter regulations on the use of antibiotics in animal feed.

Furthermore, the use of eubiotics in aquaculture is contributing to the growth of market revenue. As consumer demand for fish and seafood products continues to rise, aquaculture is rapidly expanding. Eubiotics are being employed in fish and shrimp feed to enhance the growth, survival, and disease resistance of aquatic animals, resulting in a greater quantity of fish and seafood-based products. As more businesses in the aquaculture industry recognize the advantages of using eubiotics in animal feed, the demand for these products is expected to increase.

Additionally, the animal feed industry is experiencing a surge in market revenue due to an increasing emphasis on animal welfare and the adoption of natural and sustainable feed additives. Eubiotics, which are natural substances used to improve the overall health and wellbeing of animals through their feed, are gaining significant attention among animal feed producers. As eubiotics are derived from natural resources and have no harmful impact on the environment, their use is rising steadily in response to the global trend towards sustainable and natural products.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global eubiotics market include Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Kemin Industries, Inc., Lallemand, Inc., BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Adisseo, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biorigin, and Nutreco N.V.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• During the forecast period, the prebiotics segment is expected to generate the highest revenue share. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system, thus aiding in improved digestion. The demand for prebiotic-containing products is increasing due to consumers' heightened awareness of the importance of maintaining good gut health. Prebiotics offer several health benefits, such as increased mineral absorption, reduced risk of inflammatory bowel disease, and improved immunity. Due to these advantages and growing awareness among consumers, the demand for prebiotics is expected to remain strong throughout the projected period.

• During the forecast period, the liquid segment is anticipated to generate the highest proportion of revenue. This is due to the utilization of liquid eubiotics to improve livestock digestion and promote growth, which is a practice commonly adopted by livestock farmers. The liquid form is preferred as it is easy to blend and measure into animal feed. Furthermore, the increase in demand for animal protein and growing concerns about animal well-being are driving factors contributing to the growth of this segment's revenue.

• The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global eubiotics market, as meat consumption continues to rise in countries like China and India. This region is home to a large population of livestock animals, making it a favorable market for eubiotics producers. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for natural and organic additives for animal feed.

• In 2021, Cargill, Inc. acquired Delacon, a top supplier of plant-based feed additives, with the aim of expanding its range of products and strengthening its presence in the Eubiotics industry. The acquisition was intended to enhance Cargill's competitive position in the market.

• Evonik Industries AG launched a line of eubiotic products called GutCare® PY1 in 2021, with the aim of improving the digestive health and performance of pigs and poultry.

• In 2020, Cargill introduced a new line of eubiotic products called Promote®, which aims to improve the intestinal health and performance of pigs, cattle, and poultry. This product line specifically targets these animals to promote their overall well-being.

• Kemin has recently introduced BactoCEASE®, a novel range of eubiotic products designed to improve food security and reduce spoilage in meat, poultry, and seafood. This new line aims to enhance the preservation and quality of these perishable food items.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global eubiotics market on the basis of Product Outlook, Form Outlook, Application Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Probiotics

• Lactobacilli

• Bifidobacterum

• Streptococcus

• Others

• Prebiotics

• Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS)

• Insulin

• Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

• Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS)

• Others

• Organic Acids

• Phytogenic

• Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Liquid

• Solid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Gut Health

• Immunity

• Yield

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Cattle Feed

• Poultry Feed

• Swine Feed

• Aquatic Feed

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

