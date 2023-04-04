Micro-Hospitals Market to Observe Utmost Growth of USD 455 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Key Players and Growth Factors

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the micro-hospitals market, which was USD 245.82 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 455 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Micro-Hospitals Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Micro-Hospitals market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame.

The growth in the market can be due to the growing demand for quality healthcare services and the increasing trend of medical tourism. Additionally, some big-scale hospitals may not be able to offer high-quality facilities because of the enormous influx of patients, which will expand the market. It should also be noted that micro-hospitals are subject to the same licensing requirements and must follow the same laws and regulations, making them suitable for medical reimbursement.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the micro-hospitals market, which was USD 245.82 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 455 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Micro-hospitals are a kind of hospital that has less than 100 beds. Micro-hospitals are in-patient facilities that offer several emergency medical services on a tiny scale. They mainly assist low-acuity patients and provide ambulatory and emergency treatments. These hospitals can help undeveloped communities to maintain the gap between healthcare delivery and quality. Micro-hospitals benefit rural areas due to their cost-effectiveness and rapid delivery strategy. It can be important for people living in rural areas with health problems requiring them to be under consistent medical care.

Opportunities

Increasing Reimbursement Policies and Expenditure

The increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare is boosting market growth. Reimbursement benefits at micro-hospitals due to plans such as the affordable care act is also helping in boosting the market growth. As per CDC, around 90% of people in the U.S. have insurance coverage plans. Approximately 19 states in the U.S. have micro-hospitals. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Growing Strategic Developments and Agreements between Market Players

An increasing rate of micro-hospitals is boosting the market's growth. Mercy Health, Franciscan Health, Christus Health, and Dignity Health planned to launch new micro-hospitals in the U.S. Furthermore, Emerus and Memorial Hermann Health System 2017 agreed to launch micro-hospitals in 2017 U.S. Thus, these factors are increasing the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Micro-Hospitals market are

Emerus Hospital Partners, LLC (U.S)

SCL Health (U.S)

Saint Luke's Health System (U.S)

Baylor Scott & White Health (U.S)

CHRISTUS Health (U.S)

Dignity Health (U.S)

Micro-Hospitals Market Drivers

Huge Development of Micro-Hospitals

Micro-hospitals are gaining importance as they focus on administration gaps in wandering centers and unsupported crisis rooms. Additionally, it has a great advantage over large-scale hospitals in a few ways, such as nominal financial risk and less time spent on developing micro-hospitals than large-scale hospitals. Micro-hospitals offer comfort, patient-centered care, and easy access to offices as the number of patients is limited. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Cost-effective Nature of Micro-Hospitals

As compared to full-service hospitals, micro-hospitals are much cheaper and faster to build and take up less space. The cost varies based on the community the hospital is in and the type of hospital, But depending on the additional services offered, the Advisory Board estimates building a micro-hospital can cost anywhere from $7 million to $30 million. Thus, te cost-effective nature of micro-hospitals is a great factor for the market growth.

Restraints/Challenges

Limited Availability of Medical Services

Micro-hospitals are meant to deal with a huge range of healthcare problems. Though, because of their small scale, they cannot handle all medical issues. Few cases might need to be shifted to larger facilities with better equipment and advanced technologies with experienced doctors to handle their situation for continued care and treatment. Thus, this factor is restricting the market growth.

Industry Segmentation:

Location

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

End User

International Tourists

Corporates

Individuals

Facilities

Physical Therapy

Primary Care

Rotating Specialists

Surgery Centres

On Site X-Ray

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The micro-hospitals market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by location, end user and facilities as referenced above.

The countries covered in the micro-hospitals market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the micro-hospital market due to the increasing number of adoptions of micro-hospitals by large hospitals and increasing collaborations between major companies to open micro-hospitals. Additionally, increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare is anticipated to boost market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to growing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about quality medical services among individuals, and supportive government initiatives. In addition, increasing investments by international market players to develop their businesses are expected to drive growth across this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Micro -Hospitals Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Micro -Hospitals Market, By Location Global Micro -Hospitals Market, By Facilities Global Micro -Hospitals Market, By End User Global Micro -Hospitals Market, By Region Global Micro -Hospitals Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

