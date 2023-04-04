NGS Sample Preparation Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 12.5% Between 2023 to 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global NGS sample preparation market to be worth US$ 1.46 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5%, reaching US$ 4.22 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

The growing global burden of contagious diseases is driving market revenue.

The rising revenue share is due to increased government assistance for the new market.

Rapid advancements in sequencing technology have expanded the market revenue.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.46 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 4.22 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product & Services, Workflow, Sample Type, Application, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers:

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, lower cost of sequencing, and technological advancements are driving the global NGS sample preparation market revenue growth. The rising demand for quickly evolving disease detection techniques that are both effective and affordable is contributing to the market revenue expansion.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global NGS sample preparation market from perspectives such as product & services, workflow, sample type, application, end-user, and region.

Product & Services Segmentation:

Based on products & services, the global NGS sample preparation market has been segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and services.

The instruments segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global NGS sample preparation market. This largest revenue share is attributed to technological advancements, product approvals, partnerships, and collaborations among major companies.

Workflow Segmentation:

Based on workflow, the global NGS sample preparation market is segmented into DNA fragmentation & library preparation, target enhancement, and quality control.

The DNA fragmentation & library preparation segment accounts for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The worldwide prevalence of genetic diseases throughout the globe is expected to drive the revenue growth of the library preparation segment.

Sample Type Segmentation:

Based on sample type, the global NGS sample preparation market has been segmented into DNA and RNA.

The DNA segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global NGS sample preparation market. This large revenue share is attributed to the detection of a range of mutations in the human genome.

Application Segmentation:

Based on application, the global NGS sample preparation market is segmented into disease diagnostics, drug diagnostics, agriculture & animal research, and others.

The disease diagnostics segment dominates the global market with the largest revenue share. This segment is further sub-segmented into cancer, reproductive health, and infectious disease diagnostics. The rise in revenue share is attributed to the simultaneous examination of several genes saving time, money, and sample.

End User Segmentation:

Based on end users, the global NGS sample preparation market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes & research centers, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies.

The academic institutes & research centers segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to specialized research activities such as gene expressions and profiling, immunoprecipitation, and small RNA sequencing.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global NGS sample preparation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the highest market revenue share globally due to rapid advancements in next-generation sequencing, personalized medicine, increased investments in research and development, and the domination of key market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent market players in the global NGS sample preparation market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Genomatix

BGI Genomics

DNASTAR

Eurofins Scientific

New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market revenue share. Both domestic and international companies for NGS sample preparation are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, The next-generation NovaSeq X units from Illumina Inc. were 2.5 times quicker than earlier sequencers at producing more than 20,000 whole genomes yearly.

