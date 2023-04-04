Freeline Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- Prioritizing development of FLT201, a potential first- and best-in-class gene therapy for most common type of Gaucher disease



LONDON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“FLT201 is our greatest potential value driver and our greatest opportunity to benefit patients,” said Michael Parini, Freeline’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is a highly differentiated gene therapy candidate that delivers a longer-acting engineered version of the enzyme missing in people with Gaucher disease, potentially penetrating deeper tissues, which current therapies do not adequately reach, and improving outcomes for people with Gaucher disease type 1. Gaucher disease type 1 is the most common type of the disease, and despite chronic treatment with current therapies, many patients continue to experience symptoms, including enlarged organs, bone pain, lung dysfunction and low blood counts. We believe one-time treatment with FLT201 could be life-changing, and we are committed to advancing this potential first- and best-in-class program to key data readouts, starting with initial data in the third quarter of this year.



“While we remain encouraged by the data on FLT190 in Fabry disease, we have paused its development and are further streamlining the organization to extend our cash runway and focus on FLT201 in Gaucher disease,” Parini continued. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all of our colleagues for their dedication and their contributions to Freeline, as well as to the investigators and patients who have participated in and supported the development of FLT190.”

Prioritizing Development of FLT201 in Gaucher Disease

Freeline assessed its strategic priorities based on its current financial position and the capital needs associated with advancing two clinical-stage programs in parallel. Following the assessment, Freeline has decided to pause development of FLT190 in Fabry disease to focus its resources on advancing FLT201, which has the potential to be a first- and best-in-class gene therapy for Gaucher disease type 1.

Based on its preclinical data, Freeline believes FLT201 has the potential to improve clinical outcomes for patients with Gaucher disease type 1 with a one-time therapy. FLT201 delivers a novel transgene that was developed by Freeline scientists. The transgene encodes for a rationally engineered variant of glucocerebrosidase (GCase), the enzyme deficient in people with Gaucher disease. The variant has demonstrated a substantially longer half-life than wildtype GCase, which may allow it to penetrate difficult-to-reach organs, including bone and lungs. FLT201 has led to high GCase expression at low doses in preclinical models, as well as increased uptake of GCase and greater clearance of harmful substrates in disease-affected tissues than the current standard of care.

Freeline is actively screening patients for dosing in its GALILEO-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FLT201 in Gaucher disease and now expects to report initial data, including assessments of safety and enzyme activity, from the first cohort of GALILEO-1 in the third quarter of 2023.

Streamlining Organization to Extend Cash Runway

Freeline is restructuring to align with its focus on FLT201, increase efficiencies and reduce operating expenses. The company has proposed to reduce its workforce by nearly 30 percent, bringing its headcount to approximately 65 employees. In addition to reducing headcount related to FLT190, Freeline is proposing to make cuts across the organization to further streamline, while maintaining core capabilities and ensuring the ability to drive enrollment in the GALILEO-1 trial of FLT201.

Appointing Paul Schneider to Board of Directors

Freeline also announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer Paul M. Schneider to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Schneider is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of strategic and financial leadership experience in large and small private and public biopharmaceutical companies. Mr. Schneider has an impressive track record of financial stewardship, including corporate strategy and execution, financial planning, analysis and reporting, and investor relations.

Amit Nathwani, MD, Professor of Hematology at University College London, a gene therapy pioneer and co-founder of Freeline, is retiring from the board. He will continue to serve as a clinical and scientific adviser. Colin A. Love, PhD, who has served on the board since March 2021, is replacing Dr. Nathwani on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul to the board,” Parini said. “Paul’s leadership as CFO in guiding our financial strategy and enhancing our operational effectiveness has been invaluable at this critical juncture of Freeline’s evolution. His addition to the board will be instrumental as we work to advance FLT201 in Gaucher disease and strengthen our financial position. On behalf of our entire board, I would like to thank Amit for his tremendous support and many contributions to Freeline over the years and look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his role as a clinical and scientific adviser.”

2022 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2022, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $47.3 million, compared to $117.7 million as of December 31, 2021. With the proceeds from the sale of the company’s German subsidiary, Freeline Therapeutics GmbH, received in February 2023 upon closing of the transaction, and the actions announced today, Freeline expects that its current level of cash and cash equivalents will enable the company to fund its planned operations into the second quarter of 2024.





Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development $ 66,203 $ 95,431 $ 76,149 General and administrative 30,656 44,567 26,300 Restructuring expense 1,588 2,381 — Total operating expenses 98,447 142,379 102,449 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS: (98,447 ) (142,379 ) (102,449 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET: Other (expense) income, net 2,152 (165 ) (9,288 ) Gain on lease termination 5,216 — — Interest income, net 904 404 275 Benefit from R&D tax credit 1,571 2,091 15,269 Total other income, net 9,843 2,330 6,256 Loss before income taxes (88,604 ) (140,049 ) (96,193 ) Income tax expense (368 ) (342 ) (129 ) NET LOSS $ (88,972 ) $ (140,391 ) $ (96,322 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders—basic and diluted $ (1.50 ) $ (3.93 ) $ (6.81 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding—basic

and diluted 59,271,778 35,704,368 14,152,843

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,279 $ 117,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,235 10,630 Assets held for sale 14,113 — Total current assets 67,627 128,292 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 9,007 9,906 Operating lease right of use assets 6,014 2,927 Other non-current assets 3,993 Total assets $ 86,641 $ 141,125 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 10,058 $ 5,187 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,908 15,497 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,663 — Liabilities related to assets held for sale 10,337 — NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: 30,966 20,684 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3261 — Total liabilities $ 34,227 $ 20,684 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Deferred shares 137 — Additional paid-in capital 500,781 467,213 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (3,151 ) 9,472 Accumulated deficit (445,353 ) (356,381 ) Total shareholders’ equity 52,414 120,441 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 86,641 $ 141,125

