Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,008 in the last 365 days.

It’s in the Bag: Hotel Brand To Recruit Frequent Travellers As ‘Bagvertisers’ to Launch New Mallorca Property

The image shows Iveta Zalcaite from Leeds, a lifestyle and travel influencer, next to a bus stop holding a hotel-branded suitcase. A blue bus passes in the background. A commuter waits at the bus stop. The photo is for a marketing campaign for hotel bra

Lifestyle and travel influencer Iveta Zalcaite from Leeds launches the first-of-its-kind ‘bagvertising’ initiative where travellers can swap their existing luggage to Cook’s Club branded suitcases and receive a free holiday in Mallorca. Rick Walker/PA Wire.

The image shows a close-up shot of a Cook’s Club branded suitcase in a busy shopping area. The feet of passers-by are blurred as they walk by the luggage. The photo is for a marketing campaign for hotel brand, Cook's Club. The first-of-its-kind ‘bagvertis

Hotel brand Cook's Club launches the first-of-its-kind ‘bagvertising’ initiative where travellers can swap their existing luggage to Cook’s Club branded suitcases and receive a free holiday in Mallorca. Rick Walker/PA Wire.

The image shows Iveta Zalcaite from Leeds, a lifestyle and travel influencer, inside a shoppinge centre. She is holding a hotel-branded suitcase and is stood next to an escalator as shoppers pass by in the background. The photo is for a marketing campaig

Lifestyle and travel influencer Iveta Zalcaite from Leeds launches the first-of-its-kind ‘bagvertising’ initiative where travellers can swap their existing luggage to Cook’s Club branded suitcases and receive a free holiday in Mallorca. Rick Walker/PA Wire.

The launch of a new hotel in Mallorca in May will see frequent travellers earning a free holiday if they swap their existing suitcases for hotel-branded luggage

We believe our ‘bagvertising’ concept is a first-of-its-kind initiative and we will be rolling out our Cook’s Club-branded luggage during April and May.”
— Spokesperson
LONDON, ENGLAND, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of a new hotel in Mallorca next month will see frequent travellers earning a free holiday if they swap their existing suitcases for hotel-branded luggage – the first-of-its kind ‘bagvertising’ initiative from innovative lifestyle hotel brand Cook’s Club is being used to launch its Calvia Beach property in Mallorca.

The brand, which already has a popular hotel in Palma Beach in Mallorca, is now recruiting ‘bagvertisers’ in the run up to the launch of the new Cook’s Club Calvia Beach in Palmanova, its 11th hotel opening.

Cook’s Club is looking for frequent travellers in the UK – either people who travel regularly on the UK rail network, or those flying from the UK to the Balearic Islands – to sign up to be a ‘bagvertiser’ during April and May.

The hotel brand, whose upper-midscale lifestyle hotels appeal to a younger, adult-only customer, will give ‘bagvertisers’ a free holiday in Mallorca in exchange for swapping their existing luggage to Cook’s Club-branded suitcases – frequent travellers can apply for the roles via the brand’s social media channels.

A spokesperson for Cook’s Club, said: “Our guests are young, interesting and fun-loving holidaymakers so we wanted to celebrate the launch of our new Calvia Beach hotel with something equally fun and interesting.

“We believe our ‘bagvertising’ concept is a first-of-its-kind initiative and we will be rolling out our Cook’s Club-branded luggage during April and May.”

Cook’s Club Calvia Beach opens in May 2023 in Palmanova, a resort popular with UK holidaymakers, and is the brand’s 11th hotel. The new hotel will boast an idyllic infinity pool and its own private sandy beach area. The stylish, adults-only hotel, the brand’s second hotel in Mallorca, has 211 rooms decorated in a sophisticated, modern style.

*To apply to be a ‘bagvertiser’, frequent travellers taking regular journeys in April and May on the UK rail network, or flying from the UK to the Balearic Islands, can nominate themselves via DM to the Cook’s Club Instagram account www.instagram.com/cooksclubhotels

Cook's Club Press Office
Umpf
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

It’s in the Bag: Hotel Brand To Recruit Frequent Travellers As ‘Bagvertisers’ to Launch New Mallorca Property

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more