It’s in the Bag: Hotel Brand To Recruit Frequent Travellers As ‘Bagvertisers’ to Launch New Mallorca Property

LONDON, ENGLAND, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of a new hotel in Mallorca next month will see frequent travellers earning a free holiday if they swap their existing suitcases for hotel-branded luggage – the first-of-its kind ‘bagvertising’ initiative from innovative lifestyle hotel brand Cook’s Club is being used to launch its Calvia Beach property in Mallorca.
The brand, which already has a popular hotel in Palma Beach in Mallorca, is now recruiting ‘bagvertisers’ in the run up to the launch of the new Cook’s Club Calvia Beach in Palmanova, its 11th hotel opening.
Cook’s Club is looking for frequent travellers in the UK – either people who travel regularly on the UK rail network, or those flying from the UK to the Balearic Islands – to sign up to be a ‘bagvertiser’ during April and May.
The hotel brand, whose upper-midscale lifestyle hotels appeal to a younger, adult-only customer, will give ‘bagvertisers’ a free holiday in Mallorca in exchange for swapping their existing luggage to Cook’s Club-branded suitcases – frequent travellers can apply for the roles via the brand’s social media channels.
A spokesperson for Cook’s Club, said: “Our guests are young, interesting and fun-loving holidaymakers so we wanted to celebrate the launch of our new Calvia Beach hotel with something equally fun and interesting.
“We believe our ‘bagvertising’ concept is a first-of-its-kind initiative and we will be rolling out our Cook’s Club-branded luggage during April and May.”
Cook’s Club Calvia Beach opens in May 2023 in Palmanova, a resort popular with UK holidaymakers, and is the brand’s 11th hotel. The new hotel will boast an idyllic infinity pool and its own private sandy beach area. The stylish, adults-only hotel, the brand’s second hotel in Mallorca, has 211 rooms decorated in a sophisticated, modern style.
