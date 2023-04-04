Plastic injection molding machines market is projected to reach $12,723.9 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Plastic Injection Molding Machines Market by Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer, Acrylonitrile Butadiene)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic injection molding is a manufacturing process used to produce large quantities of identical plastic parts. This process involves melting plastic pellets and injecting the molten plastic into a mold, where it cools and solidifies into the desired shape. Plastic injection molding machines are used to carry out this process, and the market for these machines is rapidly growing.

The global plastic injection molding machines market size was valued at $8,374.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,723.9 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%

The plastic injection molding machines market is driven by the increasing demand for plastic products across various industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics, and healthcare. Plastic injection molding machines are used to produce a wide range of products, from simple household items to complex components used in industrial machinery.

The market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The type segment includes hydraulic, electric, and hybrid injection molding machines. The application segment includes automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The geography segment includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Hydraulic injection molding machines are the most commonly used type of injection molding machines due to their cost-effectiveness and ability to produce large volumes of plastic parts. However, electric injection molding machines are rapidly gaining popularity due to their energy efficiency and accuracy.

The automotive industry is the largest application segment of the plastic injection molding machines market. Injection molding machines are used to produce various components such as dashboards, bumpers, and interior trims. The packaging industry is also a significant application segment, as injection molding machines are used to produce plastic containers, caps, and closures.

The healthcare industry is another growing application segment of the plastic injection molding machines market. The demand for plastic medical devices and equipment is increasing due to the aging population and rising healthcare expenditure. Injection molding machines are used to produce various medical devices such as syringes, inhalers, and IV sets.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the plastic injection molding machines market due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities in the region. China is the largest producer and consumer of plastic injection molding machines in the world. North America and Europe are also significant markets for plastic injection molding machines, driven by the demand for plastic products across various industries.

The plastic injection molding machines market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the market. Some of the leading companies in the market include Engel, Arburg, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, and Haitian International.

Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in this report include ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, ENGEL Austria GmbH, Haitian International Holding Ltd, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Krauss Maffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Shibaura Machine Co Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

In conclusion, the plastic injection molding machines market is a rapidly growing market driven by the increasing demand for plastic products across various industries. The market is segmented by type, application, and geography, with hydraulic injection molding machines being the most commonly used type and the automotive industry being the largest application segment. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, but North America and Europe are also significant markets. The market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the market.