Nyla Hayes, Famed Teenage Digital Artist, Partners with Zedge Premium to Offer Her Long Neckie Vibes On the Go

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. ZDGE, a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, in conjunction with Nyla Hayes, the 14-year-old digital artist behind the Long Neckie Ladies collection, today announced the availability of Nyla's Long Neckie Vibes On The Go wallpapers exclusively in the Zedge Premium Marketplace.

"Our goal is to bring new artists and innovative content and features to Zedge's marketplace that consumers love and engage with," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "Nyla has an outstanding reputation for creating unique pop culture content that aligns well with what Zedge's user base is interested in. We look forward to working with her".

In addition to freemium content, the Zedge marketplace includes Zedge Premium and pAInt. In Zedge Premium, artists, celebrities, creators and brands market and sell their unique digital content to Zedge's 32 million monthly users. pAInt is Zedge's generative text-to-image AI wallpaper maker where users can easily create outstanding and bespoke wallpapers simply by describing the characteristics for what they are looking.

"I'm very excited and grateful for this opportunity," said Nyla Hayes. "My digital art journey started on my first cell phone at the age of 9, so this has special meaning for me."

Nyla Hayes made history in 2021 as TIME Magazine's 1st NFT Artist in Residence. She has featured on CNN, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Investing.com, Black Enterprise, and other major media outlets. Some of her awards include NFT.NYC 2021 Emerging Artist of the Year and Future 50's most influential people in tech in 2021.

Nyla Hayes is represented by Creative Artists Agency. Activist Artists Management advised Zedge on the deal.

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In January 2023, we served more than 39 million users. For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net

