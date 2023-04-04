Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,045 in the last 365 days.

WriteMyEssays Upholds Quality Standards: Writers Now Prohibited from Using AI for Essay Writing

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - WriteMyEssays, an essay writing platform, announced its writers are now prohibited from using AI to write essays for clients. Recently, the platform noticed that many writers have been relying on different AI tools to craft essays. This has led to varying issues, such as plagiarism, inaccurate and outdated information, and lack of creative flair.

To address this problem, WriteMyEssays now expects its writers to write all essays manually from the beginning. This new restriction ensures that all works produced by its writers meet a strict internal quality standard as well as the requirements of students. It also ensures that students are guaranteed original essays every time they use the platform's services.

It's noteworthy that WriteMyEssays makes no exception, as this rule applies to all writers. If anyone violates this new regulation, the company may need to sanction them to protect its clients and deliver extraordinary results.

This stringent regulation is part of WriteMyEssays' continuous efforts to improve the quality of its offerings.

About WriteMyEssays: WriteMyEssays is a company that focuses on helping various English-speaking students to write their essays, homework, business writing projects, and lots more. This platform assembles experienced writers from different parts of the world to craft top-notch writings on a wide range of subjects.

Carter Anderson
contacts@writemyessays.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161002

You just read:

WriteMyEssays Upholds Quality Standards: Writers Now Prohibited from Using AI for Essay Writing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more