Carrier Screening Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 7.56 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Carrier Screening Market is valued at USD 2.21 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 7.56 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Carrier screening is a type of genetic test that can tell if you or your partner carry a gene for certain genetic disorders. It allows you to find out the chances of having a child with a genetic disorder if it is done before or during pregnancy. Carrier screening involves testing a sample of blood, saliva, or tissue from the inside of the cheek.
The carrier screening market has experienced significant growth in recent years, due in part to increased awareness and demand for genetic testing. Several factors are driving the growth of the carrier screening market, including advancements in genetic testing technology, increasing awareness of genetic disorders, and the growing popularity of direct-to-consumer genetic testing.
Market Dynamics
The carrier screening market is a rapidly growing market, with a number of factors driving its growth. These factors include the increasing awareness of genetic disorders, the rising incidence of genetic disorders, and the growing demand for personalized medicine.
The increasing awareness of genetic disorders is one of the key drivers of the carrier screening market. As people become more aware of genetic disorders, they are more likely to seek out carrier screening tests. This is especially true for couples who are planning to have children, as they want to reduce the risk of having a child with a genetic disorder.
The rising incidence of genetic disorders is another key driver of the carrier screening market. Genetic disorders are becoming more common, due to a number of factors, including changes in lifestyle, environmental factors, and aging. This is leading to an increase in the number of people who are at risk of having a child with a genetic disorder.
The growing demand for personalized medicine is another key driver of the carrier screening market. Personalized medicine is a type of medical care that is tailored to the individual patient's genetic makeup. Carrier screening can help to identify genetic mutations that may be associated with certain diseases. This information can then be used to develop personalized treatment plans for patients who are at risk of developing these diseases.
Top Players in the Global Carrier Screening Market
Key Challenges Facing the Carrier Screening Market:
The high cost of carrier screening: Carrier screening tests can be expensive, and this can be a barrier for some people who are considering getting tested. Businesses need to find ways to reduce the cost of carrier screening in order to make it more affordable for people who want to get tested.
The lack of awareness of carrier screening: Many people are not aware of carrier screening, and this can be a barrier for people who are considering getting tested. Businesses need to raise awareness of carrier screening in order to encourage more people to get tested.
The regulatory challenges associated with carrier screening: Carrier screening is a regulated medical procedure, and businesses need to comply with all applicable regulations in order to offer carrier screening tests. Businesses need to stay up-to-date on the latest regulations in order to ensure that they are in compliance.
The complexity of carrier screening: Carrier screening tests can be complex, and it can be difficult for people to understand the results of these tests. Businesses need to provide clear and concise information about carrier screening in order to help people understand the risks and benefits of these tests.
The potential for false-positive and false-negative results: Carrier screening tests can produce false-positive and false-negative results. This can lead to unnecessary anxiety and stress for people who are considering getting tested. Businesses need to be transparent about the potential for false-positive and false-negative results in order to help people make informed decisions about carrier screening.
The ethical implications of carrier screening: Carrier screening can have significant ethical implications. For example, carrier screening can be used to screen embryos for genetic abnormalities, which could lead to the selective termination of pregnancies. Businesses need to be aware of the ethical implications of carrier screening and take steps to address these concerns.
Key Opportunities Facing the Carrier Screening Market:
Top Report Findings
Top Trends in Carrier Screening Market
One of the top trends in the carrier screening market is the rapid advancement in genetic testing technology. With the development of more accurate and efficient carrier screening tests, healthcare providers and patients can benefit from faster and more reliable results. New technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing are driving the growth of the carrier screening market.
Another trend in the carrier screening market is the increasing focus on personalized medicine. Carrier screening tests are becoming an essential part of personalized medicine, as they can help identify patients who may be at risk of developing certain genetic disorders. Personalized medicine also involves the use of targeted therapies based on a patient's genetic makeup, which can improve treatment outcomes and reduce adverse effects.
The carrier screening market is also seeing a growing demand for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT). NIPT is a type of carrier screening test that uses a blood sample from the mother to identify fetal DNA and screen for certain genetic disorders. NIPT is a safe and effective alternative to invasive prenatal testing methods, such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling, which carry a risk of miscarriage.
The carrier screening market is also experiencing a rise in the popularity of DTC genetic testing. DTC genetic testing allows consumers to access carrier screening tests without a doctor's prescription, which can increase access to genetic testing for individuals who may not have otherwise been tested. However, there are concerns about the accuracy and reliability of DTC genetic testing, and it's essential to consult with a healthcare provider before making any medical decisions based on the results.
Global Carrier Screening Market Segmentation
By Type
By Technology
By End User
By Region
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 2.21 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2028
|USD 7.56 Billion
|CAGR
|17.3% from 2022 to 2028
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022 to 2028
|Key Players
|Invitae, Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics, OPKO Health, Quest Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Sema4, Thermo Fisher Scientific
|Customization Options
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs
Key Questions Answered in Carrier Screening Market Report
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the carrier screening market due to the presence of a large number of market players, increasing awareness about genetic testing, and favorable government initiatives. The United States is the largest market in North America and accounts for a significant share of the global carrier screening market. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of carrier screening tests and rising demand for personalized medicine.
Europe is also a significant market for carrier screening, with a growing number of healthcare providers offering carrier screening tests. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and the growing demand for non-invasive prenatal testing. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy are among the major markets in Europe, with increasing investments in research and development and strategic partnerships among market players.
Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market for carrier screening, driven by increasing awareness about genetic testing and rising healthcare expenditure. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the major markets in Asia-Pacific, with significant growth opportunities for market players. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of carrier screening tests and the growing focus on personalized medicine.
The Rest of the World (RoW) market includes regions such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The market is expected to witness moderate growth due to increasing awareness about genetic testing and rising healthcare expenditure. Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are among the major markets in RoW, with growing investments in research and development and increasing focus on genetic testing and personalized medicine.
Reason to Buy Carrier Screening Market Report
