Canada GMS Inc. Expands Its Complementary Product Offerings with the Acquisition of Blair Building Materials

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - GMS Inc. GMS, a leading North American specialty building products distributor and parent company to Canada GMS, Inc. ("GMS Canada"), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Blair Building Materials, Inc. ("Blair"), enhancing market density and expanding the Company's product offerings in Ontario, Canada.

"We are excited to have Blair Building Materials join GMS Canada and our group of strong, in-market branded companies," said Paul Green, President of GMS Canada. "Blair's team has served the building industry for decades and offers a collection of complementary categories to the Watson Building Supplies' offering. The future for Blair is exciting as we begin this next chapter 'Powered by GMS'."

Martin Lieberman, CEO of Blair Building Materials, added, "After 53 years in the business I find it time to retire and in so doing am confident in the future of Blair, and am leaving it in good hands. The Blair team looks forward to joining the GMS family of companies. They not only share our values and commitment to customers but bring a tremendous growth opportunity going forward."

Blair Building Materials, Inc.; Acquired April 3, 2023

Founded in 1950, Blair Building Materials, Inc. provides exteriors, insulation and waterproofing products to customers in the Greater Toronto Area. Operating from a single location in Maple, Ontario, the addition of Blair to the GMS Canada portfolio represents a strategic opportunity to expand access to exterior product lines such as brick, stone and masonry.

President of the Blair team, Dante DiGiovanni, will continue with the business going forward, operating under the Blair brand name but integrating closely with GMS' Watson brand in Canada.

About GMS:

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of approximately 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of Wallboard, Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Products. In addition, GMS operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company's unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

