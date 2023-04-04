Mine-free world: Ukraine has become one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, says EU

As a result of Russian aggression, Ukraine has become one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement to mark the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, 4 April.

The European Union reaffirmed its strong commitment to preserving lives and mitigating the socio-economic consequences of the use of anti-personnel mines and explosive remnants of war, including improvised explosive devices.

“Mines are part of the worst consequences of war: they contaminate land and waters, making the return to normal life of the civilian population sometimes impossible,” said Borrell. “Military remnants, including mines, cause the largest number of victims in the civilian population, namely children. The consequences have a destructive impact on their lives, on the environment and on the economy. Demining is key for the reconstruction process to proceed safely.”

Borrell said the EU was the world’s second largest donor in mine actions, having contributed over €800 million to humanitarian mine action over the past six years, with €90 million in 2022 only. As for Ukraine, the EU recently announced an additional programme worth €25 million to assist the country in its demining efforts of the liberated territories that were temporarily occupied by Russia.

“Human life, human dignity and human rights will always be at the core of our work to achieve a mine-free world,” concluded Borrell.

