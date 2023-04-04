Submit Release
Ukraine: Methodological recommendations on monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of the effectiveness of strategy, programme, and project implementation

To contribute to the post-war recovery of communities in Ukraine, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme have developed methodological recommendations on monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of the effectiveness of strategy, programme and project implementation. The publication aims to strengthen the institutional capacity of local authorities and civil society representatives.

The handbook covers principles of M&E for community development strategies and approaches to developing predictive performance indicators. It also provides an example of an automated M&E system.

The methodology described in the recommendations has been tested in pilot communities in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts in the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, with financial support from the European Union.

The publication is available only in Ukrainian.

