Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,110 in the last 365 days.

Research on labour market in the tourism and health or wellness sectors in Georgia regions

The ‘Labour Market Study to Identify the most in-demand vocations in Adjara, Guria, Imereti, Kakheti and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti’ examines the labour market in the tourism and health or wellness sectors and is based on data collected in 14 municipalities of five regions across Georgia (Autonomous Republic of Ajara, Guria, Imereti, Kakheti, and Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti).

Commissioned by the European Union and UNDP, the study was carried out by the research organisation ‘ACT’ in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia and the Agency for Skills.

You just read:

Research on labour market in the tourism and health or wellness sectors in Georgia regions

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more