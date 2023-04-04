Research on labour market in the tourism and health or wellness sectors in Georgia regions

The ‘Labour Market Study to Identify the most in-demand vocations in Adjara, Guria, Imereti, Kakheti and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti’ examines the labour market in the tourism and health or wellness sectors and is based on data collected in 14 municipalities of five regions across Georgia (Autonomous Republic of Ajara, Guria, Imereti, Kakheti, and Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti).

Commissioned by the European Union and UNDP, the study was carried out by the research organisation ‘ACT’ in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia and the Agency for Skills.