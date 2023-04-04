Submit Release
EU and UNDP study: Georgia lacks chefs, waiters and hotel staff

Among the reasons hindering employment, Georgian employers primarily cite low qualifications and lack of motivation of job seekers. This is one of the main conclusions of a new study in Georgia commissioned by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The ‘Labour Market Study to Identify the most in-demand vocations in Adjara, Guria, Imereti, Kakheti and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti’ examines the labour market in the tourism and health or wellness sectors and is based on data collected in 14 municipalities of five regions across Georgia (Autonomous Republic of Ajara, Guria, Imereti, Kakheti, and Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti).

The study says that the majority of employers, 88 per cent, do not cooperate with vocational education institutions, and 31 per cent do not even see the benefits of such partnerships. Only 24 per cent of employers have experience of cooperation with vocational schools, mainly internships and practical training for students.

According to the study, despite slight differences, service and sales staff, as well as technicians and support staff, are most in demand in all regions. In the tourism sector, the most in-demand professions are chefs (34%), waiters (20%) and hotel service staff (15%).

