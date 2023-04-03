Masdar expands investment presence in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, April 3 - On April 3 this year, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Mohamed Al-Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

The parties focused on discussing the progress of joint projects and further expansion of investment cooperation in the field of renewable energy development.

In particular, the current implementation status projects for the construction of 3 photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 897 MW in Samarkand, Jizzakh and Surkhandarya regions was discussed. An agreement was reached on the start of construction of these investment projects in April this year.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of expanding the company's presence in Uzbekistan through the implementation of new large-scale investment projects.

For reference: Masdar is a specialized company in the field of renewable energy sources and sustainable urban development. The company is part of the global investment company Mubadala, owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi (UAE). The company carries out its activities in implementation of large and strategic projects in the field of renewable energy in various countries around the world. Established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi (UAE), the company implements investment projects in 30 countries with the investment portfolio more than 19.9 billion USD.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan