Medical Device Outsourcing Market Set to Register a CAGR of 11.8% and Reach US$ 704 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global medical device outsourcing market to be worth US$ 258 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8%, reaching US$ 704 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.
Key Takeaways:
Medical Device Outsourcing Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 258 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 704 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Service, Class Type, Application, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers:
The rise in the geriatric population and chronic diseases drives the global medical device outsourcing market revenue share. Furthermore, innovative and novel therapeutics are expanding the market revenue share. However, the quality and risk of intellectual property theft or infringement related to medical outsourcing are expected to limit revenue growth.
Market Segmentation:
Growth plus reports have analyzed the global medical device outsourcing market from perspectives such as service, class type, application, and region.
Service Segmentation:
Based on the service, the global medical device outsourcing market is segmented into quality assurance, regulatory affairs services, product design and development services, product testing & sterilization services, product implementation services, product upgrade services, product maintenance services, and contract manufacturing.
The contract manufacturing segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to cost-effectiveness, product facilities, skilled personnel, and advanced technologies.
Class Type Segmentation:
Based on the class type, the global medical device outsourcing market is segmented into classes I, II, and III.
The class II segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global market. This high revenue share is attributed to the significant expertise for moderate to high regulatory control and resources for developing and manufacturing products such as surgical gloves, infusion pumps, and cardiac monitors.
Application Segmentation:
Based on the application, the global medical device outsourcing market is segmented into cardiology, diagnostic imaging, orthopedic, IVD, ophthalmic, general & plastic surgery, drug delivery, dental, endoscopy, diabetes care, and others.
The cardiology segment accounts for a significant market revenue share due to the rising demand for medical devices for diagnoses, treatment, and managing cardiovascular diseases.
Regional Growth Dynamics:
Based on region, the global medical device outsourcing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
North America accounts for a significant market revenue share due to its established medical device market, including many leading medical device companies and a strong supplier ecosystem.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent players operating in the global medical device outsourcing market are:
New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market revenue share. Both domestic and international companies for medical device outsourcing are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.
Recent Developments:
