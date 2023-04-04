CongruityHR acquires JanusHR, a Florida-based PEO

/EIN News/ -- WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. and TAMPA, Fla., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CongruityHR (“Congruity”), a North Carolina-based, leading outsourced HR solutions provider, announced today its acquisition of JanusHR, a Tampa-based provider of comprehensive, personalized HR services for small to medium-sized businesses across Florida.



JanusHR (“Janus”) was founded and led by Daneen Gurney, who previously had a 20+ year career with Oasis Outsourcing, where she started as one of the first sales representatives and quickly rose to District Manager, Regional Vice President, and then VP of Strategic Partnerships. Gurney managed eight (8) markets, opened over ten (10) offices, and helped manage several acquisitions for Oasis. Under Gurney’s leadership, JanusHR achieved significant market share in the Tampa Bay region.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Congruity, and take advantage of their existing brand, channel, and presence in the Southeast,” said Gurney.

“We are excited to welcome Daneen and the Janus team to the Congruity family. They bring a high level of industry expertise to our organization,” said Darrin Hunter, Congruity CEO. “The addition of JanusHR brings great value to Congruity’s portfolio and expands on our commitment to legacy brands, relationships and people.”

“Janus has seen tremendous organic growth over the years, and we are thrilled about adding them to our team,” said Matt Lewis, President of Congruity.

G2 Capital Advisors served as exclusive buy-side advisor to Congruity in the successful transaction. Congruity has been a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners since 2021.

About CongruityHR

CongruityHR is a Human Resource outsourcing company providing HR, compliance, payroll, tax administration, employee benefits, and workers’ compensation and safety services to small and medium-sized businesses predominately in the southeastern U.S. via a professional employer organization (PEO) and administrative services organization (ASO) model. Visit www.congruityhr.com.

About JanusHR

A Tampa-based PEO, JanusHR provides comprehensive, personalized HR services for small to medium-sized businesses across Florida. For more information, visit www.wesolvehr.com.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE's investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets, and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. G2 offers integrated, multi-product, and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. G2 aspires to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors. For more information, visit https://g2capitaladvisors.com.