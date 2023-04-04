Chart Industries Releases Sustainability Report and ESG Metrics

There were 2,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,117 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, released its 2022 ESG Performance Report, which is contained as a supplement to this release. As part of the report, we highlight our carbon reduction efforts as well as how we support our customers to achieve their net carbon zero emissions targets.
Chart is proud to be at the forefront of the clean energy transition as a leading provider of the technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and biomethane amongst other applications. This leadership position is possible not only because we have the broadest offering of innovative solutions for industrial gas and energy, but also because we are committed to global responsibility. Reporting our ESG performance is one of the ways we demonstrate accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. Here are some highlights of our 2022 ESG efforts:
ABOUT CHART INDUSTRIES
Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and carbon capture and storage amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.
Contact:
John Walsh
VP, Investor Relations
1-770-721-8899
john.walsh@chartindustries.com