Chart Industries Releases Sustainability Report and ESG Metrics

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, released its 2022 ESG Performance Report, which is contained as a supplement to this release. As part of the report, we highlight our carbon reduction efforts as well as how we support our customers to achieve their net carbon zero emissions targets.

Chart is proud to be at the forefront of the clean energy transition as a leading provider of the technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and biomethane amongst other applications. This leadership position is possible not only because we have the broadest offering of innovative solutions for industrial gas and energy, but also because we are committed to global responsibility. Reporting our ESG performance is one of the ways we demonstrate accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. Here are some highlights of our 2022 ESG efforts:

We have achieved our lowest Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of our Company’s history at 0.52.

We reached our goal of 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity eight years before 2030 (our goal horizon) and we remain committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

We have set a new target to reduce GHG intensity by 50% by 2030 (relative to 2020).

Not only did we reduce our emissions on an intensive basis (relative to sales), but we also reduced our absolute emissions by 5.8%.

We began tracking and reporting water consumption and waste recycled in 2022.

We have set our social targets to: Increase female representation to 40% on our management team by 2030. Increase female representation to 35% in senior roles by 2030. Achieve employee volunteer participation of 25% as part of our community program by 2030.

We formed our first employee resource group (ERG) – Chart Network of Women (NOW) – to empower women in the workplace to grow personally and professionally.

Welcomed our 30 th Emerging Leader into the global development program.

Emerging Leader into the global development program. We welcomed a record number of interns, ranging from high school level to those pursuing graduate programs.

Our Board of Directors is comprised of seven directors – 6 of which are independent, 4 of which are female, and 4 of which are diverse.

We actively participate in the communities where we operate, through donations to charitable organizations and fundraising for causes including cancer research, local hospitals, food banks, schools, and emergency services. We continue to gain traction in our Giving Back Program, where we match team member donations of up to $250 per team member per year to a non-profit organization of their choosing and also grant an additional day of paid-time-off to team members annually to give back at a charity of their choosing.

ABOUT CHART INDUSTRIES

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and carbon capture and storage amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

