Refractories Market Size Cross to Revenue US$ 33 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 4.2%

Refractories Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Refractories Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global refractories market size reached US$ 25.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028.

Refractories refer to numerous inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials that are designed to withstand high industrial temperatures and pressures. Some of the most common types of refractory applicable comprise fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are manufactured using substances that are adherent to corrosion from solids, liquids, gases, mechanical and thermal stress, abrasion, gas diffusion, etc. Refractories are used in boilers and furnaces to contain heat and protect the processing equipment from intense temperatures. As a result, they find extensive applications across several sectors, such as energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement and ceramics.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refractories-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding steel sector across the globe is primarily augmenting the refractories market. Furthermore, the increasing infrastructural activities, especially in developing countries, are positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for these materials, on account of their higher-temperature resistance, easy installation, and the capacity to manufacture bricks in customized shapes, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for various construction applications is also bolstering the global market. Besides this, numerous technological advancements and the emerging trend of recycling these materials for manufacturing steel are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing need for non-ferrous metals and the rising utilization of aerospace, automotive, medical, and electrical castings are also driving the global market. In addition to this, the inflating focus of the leading manufacturers on expanding their production capacities and product portfolio to gain a competitive edge is expected to drive the refractories market in the coming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2208&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Coorstek Inc.

Imerys Usa Inc.

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Vesuvius Plc

The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and geography

Breakup by Form:

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

Breakup by Alkalinity:

Acidic and Neutral

Basic

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Dry Press Process

Fused Cast

Hand Molded

Formed

Unformed

Breakup by Composition:

Clay-Based

Nonclay-Based

Breakup by Refractory Mineral:

Graphite

Magnesite

Chromite

Silica

High Alumina

Zirconia

Others

Breakup by Application:

Iron and Steel

Cement

Non-Ferrous Metals

Glass

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602609150/thermal-paper-market-share-size-growth-demand-and-forecast-2022-27

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602609651/reflective-material-market-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-2022-27

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602607336/cell-isolation-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-24-6-billion-by-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601347577/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-4-during-2022-2027-industry-trends-size-share

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601343339/insect-growth-regulators-market-size-2022-share-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.