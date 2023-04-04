Retail Logistics Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2032

Reports And Data

Retail Logistics Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retail logistics market size was USD 540.83 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The retail logistics industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with disruptions in supply chain and transportation causing delays. Due to increased demand for necessities and the closure of physical stores, logistics and supply chain systems are facing unprecedented stress. The pandemic has also led to a surge in demand for home delivery services and e-commerce, resulting in increased demand for logistics and supply chain services in the retail sector. Additionally, market revenue growth is being driven by the adoption of advanced technology, the need for sustainable logistics solutions, efficient last-mile delivery, and cross-border logistics solutions, as well as the growth of e-commerce trends.

Additionally, due to the need for retailers to streamline their supply chain operations and reduce costs, advanced logistics and supply chain management technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain are being implemented. These technologies aid businesses in improving their operational speed, accuracy, and efficiency, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and reduced expenses.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5985

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global retail logistics market include Amazon, United Parcel Service (UPS), FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Damco, CEVA Logistics, TNT Holdings B.V., and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• During the forecast period, conventional retail logistics is expected to generate the largest portion of revenue. This is due to the growing number of retail establishments, higher disposable incomes, and an increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods. The conventional retail logistics chain includes retailers, wholesalers, and logistics service providers. It involves various stages, including procurement, transportation, storage, and delivery, all of which are streamlined to ensure speedy and efficient delivery of products to physical stores.

• During the forecast period, the rail transportation segment is expected to hold a significant portion of the revenue share. This is mainly attributed to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation options, the escalating cost of fuel, and the necessity for dependable and economical logistics services. Rail transport is a highly efficient method for transporting freight over long distances, and major players in this market include railway operators, logistics service providers, and merchants.

• The North American market is expected to have the highest revenue share over the forecast period, primarily due to the rise in e-commerce usage and technological advancements. There is a growing demand for retail logistics services that provide same-day delivery and faster shipping options, leading to an increase in market demand. To optimize their operations and reduce expenses, the logistics industry is integrating cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and blockchain to adapt to the evolving needs of the retail market.

• On February 7, 2022, Amazon revealed that it had reached an agreement with Green Mountain Power, an electric utility firm based in Vermont, to launch a group of electric delivery vans to transport products to customers. The objective of this partnership is to decrease carbon emissions and assist in the advancement of an eco-friendly logistics network.

• On November 3rd, 2021, DHL International GmbH launched a digital platform called MySupplyChain that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide complete visibility and management of supply chain operations to its clients. This platform aims to enhance logistics services to the retail sector by enabling faster and more efficient delivery of goods.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/retail-logistics-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global retail logistics market on the basis of Type Outlook, Solution Outlook, Mode of Transport Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Conventional Retail Logistics

• E-Commerce Retail Logistics

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Commerce Enablement

• Supply Chain Solutions

• Reverse Logistics & Liquidation

• Transportation Management

• Others

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

• Railways

• Airways

• Roadways

• Waterways

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5985

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Read Our Related Links:

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Share - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/13/1946531/0/en/Learning-Management-System-LMS-Market-To-Reach-USD-36-872-6-Million-By-2026-Reports-and-Data.html

Phase Change Memory Market Demand - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/13/1946534/0/en/Phase-Change-Memory-Market-To-Reach-USD-46-52-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Remote Connectivity Solution Market Growth - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/11/2031222/0/en/Remote-Connectivity-Solution-Market-To-Reach-USD-71-85-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Field Service Management Market Analysis - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/08/05/1897013/0/en/Field-Service-Management-Market-To-Reach-USD-9-88-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Forecast - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/11/1802994/0/en/Visualization-and-3D-Rendering-Software-Market-Expected-to-Reach-USD-3-7-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



