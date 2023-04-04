RMSI Recognized as an Esri Cornerstone Partner for 20 Years of Commitment to Esri and ArcGIS Technology

RMSI North America Inc., NY, United States – April 3, 2023 -- RMSI was recently recognized as a Cornerstone Partner at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California, March 4–6, 2023. This acknowledgment was presented to RMSI for their long-term commitment to Esri and the GIS community. Cornerstone Partner recognition is given to organizations that have participated in the Esri Partner Network (EPN) for 20 years while demonstrating a consistent focus on helping customers succeed through the adoption of ArcGIS technology.

Established in 1992, RMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure to government & funding agencies. In the utility space, RMSI provides solutions around asset data management, conflation, technology upgrade, and migration to the new ArcGIS Utility Network, backed by its proprietary automated solution frameworks. RMSI leverages Esri's ArcGIS technology helping clients to minimize downtime and optimize their operational workflows to improve overall business efficiency. In addition to being recognized as a Cornerstone partner, RMSI has earned Esri's ArcGIS System Ready and Utility Network Management specialty designations.

Commenting on this recognition, Anup Jindal, CEO & Joint Managing Director, RMSI, said, "We are pleased to be recognized as a Cornerstone Partner. We look forward to further leveraging Esri's ArcGIS technology to create innovative solutions for our clients, solving their critical business needs."

About RMSI – Maximizing Business Value

RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers, with an employee base of over 5000 resources, and is consistently ranked among the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state-of-the-art development centers in India and six fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, Middle East, and Bahrain.

For more information on RMSI, please visit www.rmsi.com.